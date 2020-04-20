Cryptocurrencies finding sellers after Saturday's upward movement

Cryptocurrencies continue retracing after Ethereum (0.98%), and Bitcoin (0.33%) found sellers at critical levels. The most bearish are BitcoinSV (-2.84%), EOS(-2.29%) and ATOM(-3.23%), whereas the most bullish is ZCASH (+8%) and Monero (+3.51%).
The Ethereum-based tokens are following the market retracement, although QNT (+10.26%), SNT(+9.49%), BHT(+18.3%) and, notably, NMR (+57.47%) move quite bullish.
Fig 1 - Crypto Sector Heat Map
The Crypto market cap has dropped from the last $209.19 billion top and is currently at $204.112 billion. But we still consider the market moving in an upward trend, as seen in figure 2, because the upward channel is still held. The 24H volume is currently $34.944 billion. It is slightly below the volume seen in the last week, but it is still influenced by Sunday's low volume. In the previous sessions, Bitcoin has losing steam against other cryptos, especially Ethereum. Thant's why we see a slight drop in its dominance, which is currently 63.91%.
Fig 2 - Total Market Cap Chart
Hot News
Us crude oil fells more than 22 percent, as traders continue worrying about the slump in demand and the high levels of crude oil existences due to coronavirus pandemic. The price dropped below $15 in the afternoon Asian trading, and currently, its futures are traded at $14.17 (-22.7%).
Arrano Capital, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Smart Asia Limited, has launched the first regulated Bitcoin fund. Arrano Capital said the fund tracking Bitcoin's price, will provide institutional investors access to bitcoin using a more traditional fund structure.
Democratic representatives from Ohio and California proposed an offering of ·2,000 monthly paychecks to all Americans over 16 years old. Also, this proposal would offer couples $4,000 per month.
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
Fig 3 - Bitcoin 4H Chart
Bitcoin is making a large bearish candle that is driving the price inside the consolidation area made last week before the latest upward movement made on Saturday. If there is a close below $7,m040, a small H&S pattern could appear. Trusting H$S patterns is not advisable because they fail more than are right, but at least we should be careful and take it as a warning or a potential turn to the $6,900 level.
MACD has made a bearish transition, and the price is currently in the lower side of the Bollinger Bands, these two signs show the sellers are presently strong. Please note that the last bearish candle is not over, and it will still take 1h 29 min to close.
Standard Pivot Levels
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
6,650
|
6,981
|
7,460
|
6,171
|
7,790
|
5,843
|
8,272
Ethereum
Fig 4 - Ethereum 4H Chart
Ethereum has been leading this bullish leg with substantial gains. That can be seen on the 4H chart, in which we see that the ascending linear regression channel has a steep slope. But, after almost touching the $190 level, the price is sliding, and now it reached the bottom of the ascending channel. We see that the MACD also shows a bearish phase. The current candle still has room to recover, though.
Overall, ETH still shows a healthy bullish bias, so this action can be considered just normal retracement from a critical level.
Standard Pivot Levels
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
155.00
|
173.00
|
197
|
131.00
|
214
|
114.00
|
239
Ripple
Fig 5 - Ripple 4H Chart
Ripple is moving in an almost horizontal channel after the upward movement made last week. Presently, the price is back to the lower side of the channel. Considering that the previous week could be the start of a new leg up, a bounce from here is to be expected. A failure to do so is useful information for the sellers since it warns that the upward movement could have been a fake. The key level to the downside is $0.187.
Standard Pivot Levels
|
SUPPORT
|
PIVOT POINT
|
RESISTANCE
|
0.1761
|
0.1868
|
0.1998
|
0.1630
|
0.2104
|
0.1524
|
0.2235
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.
XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25
Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.
ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.
BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.