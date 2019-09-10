- The interbank system criticizes cryptocurrencies and admits its own deficiencies.
- SWIFT considers Facebook’s Libra as the only possible disruptor.
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) - international interbank system - does not consider cryptocurrencies and blockchain payment systems as rivals.
“They go down in value like a yoyo, they’re useless and unstable. And even if crypto companies do make is stable, it’s still a basket of currencies,” SWIFT representatives said during a breakfast briefing in London on September 9.
Notably, the organization believes that Facebook’s Libra has the potential to affect payments in the short run, provided that the contract is made within Libra.
Notably, there are about 11,000 banks and financial institutions connected to SWIFT. The system provides them with messaging capabilities and helps to move money around the globe. The system processes millions of payments daily, however, it is notoriously slow and costly.
The organization confessed that there are some issues that need to be addressed. Transaction speed and time are among of them.
“If you want to send a payment from Australia to China after midday, you instantly have a 12-hour delay because of opening hours,” they said.
Nevertheless, the 43-year-old Belgium-based network is not troubled by the growing competitors like Ripple’s xRapid solutions that allow for instantaneous and next to free money transfers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
