Cryptocurrencies are not banned in India. Not yet

- India has not banned cryptocurrencies, but the respective draft bill is in works in the local parliament.
- If the bill is adopted, dealing with digital money may lead to 10 years behind the bars.
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said the government hadn't prohibited cryptocurrency in the country
Despite that the Indian government has been discussing a draft bill for prohibiting cryptocurrencies, there is no blanket ban on digital assets on the territory of the country as of yet, according to the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur.
The Minister confirmed that cryptocurrencies were not prohibited in India while speaking in front of Rajya Sabha (the upper house of the Indian parliament).
"Presently, there is no separate law for dealing with issues relating to cryptocurrencies. Hence, all concerned departments and law enforcement agencies, such as RBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax authorities, etc. take action as per the relevant existing laws," he said.
Meanwhile, the government and the central bank issued circulars and warnings to inform the public on risks related to cryptocurrencies.
The Reserve Bank of India prohibited regulated companies from providing services to crypto-related business. The ban came into effect on July 6.
Currently, the parliament is discussing the bill that will ban holding, selling, or dealing in cryptocurrencies. The wrongdoers may be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis: BTC/USD bulls get ready for another push to $11,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound since July 19 as an attempt to settle above $11,000 handle proved to be unsuccessful so far. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day; however, it is still 3% higher on a week-on-week basis.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD stalled at $100.00
Litecoin has been sidelined for the recent four days, capped by SMA100, currently at $102.76. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $6.2 billion has gained nearly 10% in recent seven days to become of of the best-performing coins out of top-10.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls gather breath before another assault at $230
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $24.2 billion, settled above $225.00; however, the further recovery is limited. ETH/USD is moving in lockstep with Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market ...
Cryptocurrencies are not banned in India. Not yet
Despite that the Indian government has been discussing a draft bill for prohibiting cryptocurrencies, there is no blanket ban on digital assets on the territory of the country as of yet, according to the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.