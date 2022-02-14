Crypto.com to undergo bullish correction before CRO explodes to $0.60

- Crypto.com token is currently hovering between the 50-day and 100-day SMAs, indicating a consolidation.
- The coiling up will likely result in a retracement before a massive move higher.
- A breakdown of $0.391 will invalidate this short-term bullish thesis.
Crypto.com token has been in an uptrend for quite some time but the exhaustion of the recent rally has led to a consolidation. A breakout from this coil could be the trigger for further gains for CRO.
Crypto.com token provides opportunity for gains
Crypto.com token rallied 67% from January 22 to February 10 and set up a short-term higher high at $0.543. Price action is currently coiling up in a tight range between the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 100-day SMA, suggesting a lack of directional bias.
Considering the overall outlook for the market, there is a good chance CRO will retrace to the $0.437 support level before reversing its trend. Interested individuals can capitalize on this downtrend and open a long position at $0.437.
The resulting uptrend will likely shatter through the aforementioned SMAs and make a run for the $0.562 resistance barrier. While investors can book profits here, there is a chance that the Crypto.com token will extend even further, beyond this hurdle, and retest the $0.60 barrier.
CRO/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish correction, if the Crypto.com token produces a lower low below $0.391, it will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis. While this development might sound bearish, the 3-day demand zone, extending from $0.316 to $0.400 will absorb any incoming selling pressure and keep the bullish outlook intact – at least in the long-term.
A daily candlestick close below $0.316, however, will create a lower low, hinting at a continuation of the downtrend to $0.224.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price has been on a downswing for the past month and has revisited a crucial support level twice in this range. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a steep correction to levels last seen a year ago. Cardano price set up a higher high at $1.64.
XRP price weakens as Ripple drops lower to find critical support at $0.70
XRP price could be headed lower as sentiment fails to shift bullish, putting Ripple at risk of a 10% fall toward $0.70. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the cross-border remittance token could continue to consolidate.
Bitcoin bulls eye another test at $45,000, BTC awaits buyers to regain momentum
Bitcoin price dropped below a critical Ichimoku level on Thursday and extended the drop throughout Friday and Saturday. However, this pullback is probably due to a return to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
MATIC price downtrend to extend by 10% as Polygon searches for a support level
MATIC price has been on a downtrend since December 27, 2021, and has shown no signs of a reversal so far. The recent uptrend, albeit promising for a while, failed to set up a higher high.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.