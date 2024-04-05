- Bitcoin's all-time high pushed overall CEX crypto trading volume to new highs of $9.12 trillion, CCData shows.
- Crypto derivatives saw a declining market share despite the surge in trading volume.
- Crypto exchange Binance accounts for 38% of spot trading volume in centralized exchanges.
Centralized exchanges' (CEXs) trading volume reached an all-time high of $9.12 trillion as Bitcoin price reached a new high, a report from CCData released on Thursday showed. The report also shows that Binance was the largest winner from the rise despite its challenges, swallowing much of the increased trading volume.
Read more: Worldcoin and Ordinals prices fail to get support from Coinbase listing of ORDI, WLD perpetual contracts
Crypto market trading volume recorded new highs
March was an event-ridden month for the crypto market. After Bitcoin (BTC) soared to an all-time high of $73,737.94, several narratives kicked off, fueling increased market activity. March gave momentum to narratives like AI coins, meme coin boom in Solana and Base networks, real-world assets tokens, etc.
Following the general crypto market bull run, digital analytics firm CCData released its March exchange review, which showed several trading insights from the past month.
March saw spot traders dominating the market as they looked to recover heights last seen since the Q1 and Q2 2021 bull market. Spot trading on centralized exchanges increased by 108% to $2.94 trillion, a height last seen in May.
Also read: Meme coin madness likely to return as Bitcoin price quashes April dip
The trading volume of crypto derivatives saw a similar increase, rising by 86.5% to an all-time high of $6.18 trillion. The combined trading volume of both sectors amounts to $9.12 trillion—the highest centralized exchange trading volume ever recorded in the crypto market. The entire crypto trading volume goes up even further when we factor in the increasing decentralized exchange trading volume in the DeFi sector.
The report from CCData also shows that while derivatives trading volume skyrocketed, their speculative products have been losing dominance to the spot market for six consecutive months, with the former accounting for 67.8% of the entire crypto market.
Binance leads
Among the exchanges that CCData's API tracks, Binance holds the largest share in crypto trading volume, accounting for 38% and 47% of total spot and derivatives trading, respectively. This shows that the exchange has been thriving despite the challenges of its founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, who faces a potential ten years in prison, and battles surrounding its executives in Nigeria.
Read more: Pendle Finance hits nearly $4 billion in TVL amid novel-yield structure
After Binance, OKX and Bitget come next in terms of derivatives trading monthly volume.
Other insights from the CCData report is that open interest in derivatives exchanges increased to $72.4 billion, while CME trading volume increased by 60.6% to $155 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LUNC price loses 5% as lawyers of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon set to deliver final remarks in civil fraud trial
Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon’s lawyers will make final arguments to a jury on Friday. The SEC seeks civil penalties and asked for a ban on Do Kwon and Terraform Labs from the US securities industry.
Ethereum yet to recover as more questions arise about its staking products
Asset manager DWS Group lists Ethereum ETC on German stock exchange Deutsche Borse. The declining share of liquid staking protocol Lido could help Ethereum to escape "security" classification, according to JP Morgan analysts.
Crypto trading volume in centralized exchanges surge to all-time high in March
Bitcoin's all-time high pushed overall CEX crypto trading volume to new highs of $9.12 trillion, CCData shows. Crypto derivatives saw a declining market share despite the surge in trading volume.
XRP price ranges below $0.60 despite Ripple stablecoin launch announcement
Ripple (XRP) price is stuck within a tight range between its February 17 low of $0.5643 and March 18 high of $0.6686. On Friday, the altcoin traded below the psychologically important $0.60 level, at $0.5807.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.