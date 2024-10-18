Crypto Today: Main tokens gain as Bitcoin is less than 10% away from all-time high

- Bitcoin climbs above $68,000 and pulls back as market participants turn greedy, according to the indicator that checks trader sentiment.
- Ethereum holds gains above $2,600 and XRP hovers around $0.55 on Friday.
- Bitcoin price is 8% away from its all-time high at $73,777.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin price trades broadly stable on the day after briefly touching $68,300, less than 10% away from its all-time high. Since the beginning of the week, the largest cryptocurrency made steady gains of more than 7%.
- The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, an indicator used to gauge the sentiment of market participants, shows traders have turned “Greedy,” as it reads 73 on a scale from 0 to 100. The indicator turned from neutral to “Greedy” on Thursday, andthe scale tipped towards “Greedy” with more intensity on Friday. Traders need to watch this indicator closely because if it turns to “Extreme Greed,” that is typically interpreted as a sign of a correction in the market is due.
- Ethereum trades above $2,600 and holds on its newfound gains as institutional investors’ interest in Ether is slightly revived. Ethereum Spot ETFs registered $48.4 million in net inflows on Thursday, according to data from Farside Investors.
- XRP trades under $0.55 as holders digest the updates on the Securities & Exchange Commission’s appeal to its lawsuit against Ripple, the confusion over the deadline for filing the legal documents and the revised timeline for the lawsuit’s resolution process.
XRP trades above $0.55, confusion in appeals deadline could jeopardize SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
Chart of the day: Book of Meme (BOME)
BOME ranks among the top trending cryptocurrencies on Binance offering the highest yield to traders in the last 24 hours. BOME is up more than 12% on Friday, having posted heftier gains earlier in the day. The meme coin broke out of its downward trend on October 13. Since then, BOME climbed to a high of $0.01135 on October 15 from which it retreated slightly to $0.009901 at the time of writing.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes green histogram bars above the neutral line, showing positive momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing upwards and reads 66.26, below the 70 level, also showing that bulls have the upper hand and could still push prices higher.
The first resistance for BOME stands at the October 14 high at $0.010500, representing a 6.3% increase from the current price levels. If BOME successfully breaks past this resistance, it could rally towards $0.011830, the next resistance that coincides with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) on the daily chart.
BOME/USDT daily chart
Supports for BOME stand at the lower boundary of the imbalance zone between $0.008954 and $0.008343. If BOME faces a correction, the meme coin could also sweep liquidity at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.007632.
Market updates
- EigenLayer, an Ethereum re-staking protocol’s X account was hacked on Friday, according to Web3 antivirus De.Fi.
Community Alert@eigenlayer's X account has been compromised— De.Fi Antivirus Web3 ️ (@De_FiSecurity) October 18, 2024
⚠️DO NOT interact with any content until further alert pic.twitter.com/agNzWri62c
Crypto exchange Crypto.com also confirmed that the account has been hacked and made users aware of it through an official announcement.
ALERT— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 18, 2024
⚠️ @eigenlayer's X account has been hacked.
Do not interact with any links or messages from the account.
RT to spread the message. pic.twitter.com/UrzK7aGtTG
- Singapore-based DBS bank launched token services for blockchain-enabled banking, according to an official announcement on its website.
- Bitcoin makes steady progress towards the all-time high target of $73,777 even as $1.26 billion in options expire.
【10月18日期权交割数据】— [email protected] (@BTC__options) October 18, 2024
1.1万张BTC期权到期，Put Call Ratio为0.78，最大痛点64000美元，名义价值12.6亿美元。
13.8万张ETH期权到期，Put Call Ratio为0.61，最大痛点2500美元，名义价值3.6亿美元。… pic.twitter.com/6hb5OAaBgo
Industry updates
- Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) noted $470.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, according to data from Farside Investors.
- The SEC’s appeal in the Ripple lawsuit was made available to the public. The documents show that the regulator did not challenge XRP’s legal clarity as a non-security.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The @SECGov has filed the Civil Appeal Pre-Argument Statement (Form C) with attachments.https://t.co/LpSFIjMZhC— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) October 17, 2024
- AI project Worldcoin launched its 3.0 versionon the Optimism mainnet.
Introducing World App 3.0, the super app for humans. Now featuring Mini Apps. pic.twitter.com/Db8GYXBg4n— World (@worldcoin) October 17, 2024
⚪️ World Chain is live on mainnet! ⚪️— Optimism (@Optimism) October 17, 2024
World Chain was introduced earlier this year as a new OP Chain built for humans, and today mainnet is live on the Superchain.
More here → https://t.co/6MAUF2nRB2 pic.twitter.com/P02n82r75k
