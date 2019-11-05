Here's what you need to know on Tuesday, November 5th:
Markets: - Stellar Lumens rises 20% after the Stellar Development Foundation has burned almost 60% of the tokens. - Bitcoin falls again in the attempt to surpass the SMA200 by $9,580. - Chiliz (CHZ/USDT) rises 12.6%, reaches level $0.020 and marks five consecutive weeks of rises. - Bitcoin and Ethereum get stuck between main moving averages; the output could bring a sudden increase in volatility.
Industry: - OKEx launches futures on the USDT as an optimal option to have exposure to the Crypto market without having to buy cryptos. - A study by Juniper Research quantifies in $4.4 trillion the cross-border B2B payment turnover for 2024.
Social Networks: - Willy Boo @woonomic "I cannot believe how crazy trading BTCUSD on the short term is right now. The gap on the CME has filled already. It's thinly traded yes. But man, I'm highly suspicious of the price action across all the exchanges of late, more so than usual. - Pomp @Apompliano "People really believe a single person caused a ~ $100 billion assets to 10X in 6 months. Bitcoin conspiracy theorists are wild"
Confluence Levels: - BTC/USD has strong resistance at $9,270, with no clear support level up to $8,980. - ETH/USD rests on the most robust support level at $182, medium intensity resistances up to $193. - The XRP/USD has a massive resistance at $0.301, with the most reliable support level at $0.298.
Chart of the Day: XLM/USD
BCH/USD timidly grinding into rising wedge pattern breakdown
Bitcoin Cash recently stepped above $300. However, an immediate reaction made sure that high levels remained a pipe dream. Following the snag, was a retracement move that found support at the 61.8% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $349.37 to a swing low of $198.18.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slips back inside the range
ETH/USD recovered to $189.68 on Monday only to retreat to $184.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20 billion has lost about 1.4% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in a green zone on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin (LTC) on fire, gaining 6% on a day-to-day basis
Litecoin (LTC) has become one of the growth leaders as the coin gained over 6% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $62.00, which is the best level since October 28.
NEO price analysis: NEO in retreat, $12.00 out of reach
NEO reached the bottom at $10.144 on October 30. The coin had been recovering within the range and broke above critical $11.00 on Monday. It was a hard nut to crack for NEO bulls as it was strengthened by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.