Here's what you need to know on Tuesday, November 5th:

Markets: - Stellar Lumens rises 20% after the Stellar Development Foundation has burned almost 60% of the tokens. - Bitcoin falls again in the attempt to surpass the SMA200 by $9,580. - Chiliz (CHZ/USDT) rises 12.6%, reaches level $0.020 and marks five consecutive weeks of rises. - Bitcoin and Ethereum get stuck between main moving averages; the output could bring a sudden increase in volatility.

Industry: - OKEx launches futures on the USDT as an optimal option to have exposure to the Crypto market without having to buy cryptos. - A study by Juniper Research quantifies in $4.4 trillion the cross-border B2B payment turnover for 2024.

Social Networks: - Willy Boo @woonomic "I cannot believe how crazy trading BTCUSD on the short term is right now. The gap on the CME has filled already. It's thinly traded yes. But man, I'm highly suspicious of the price action across all the exchanges of late, more so than usual. - Pomp @Apompliano "People really believe a single person caused a ~ $100 billion assets to 10X in 6 months. Bitcoin conspiracy theorists are wild"

Confluence Levels: - BTC/USD has strong resistance at $9,270, with no clear support level up to $8,980. - ETH/USD rests on the most robust support level at $182, medium intensity resistances up to $193. - The XRP/USD has a massive resistance at $0.301, with the most reliable support level at $0.298.

Chart of the Day: XLM/USD