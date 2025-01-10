Crypto Today: Bitcoin retakes $95K, Binance lists ChainGPT, Kenya moves to legalize digital assets

- The cryptocurrency market snapped its three-day losing streak on Friday, gaining 3% as it reached $3.2 trillion valuation.
- Bitcoin price struggled to retake the $95,000 support level as ETF outflows dampened momentum.
- Binance listed Chain GPT token of Friday, sparking a rally across AI-related tokens.
- The Kenyan government is reportedly drafting legislation to legalize crypto trading within its borders.
Bitcoin Market Updates: BTC fails $96K breakout test
- Bitcoin (BTC) rose 3% on Friday to hit $95,800 ending a three-day losing streak.
- While major altcoins like Cardano (ADA) and SUI scored excess of 5% gains, BTC rally stagnated below the $96,000 level as bulls struggled to mop up excess supply from Bitcoin ETF’s rapid outflows this week.
Altcoin market updates: AI tokens see green as Binance lists ChainGPT
The global crypto market cap grew by $87 billion on Friday. Major altcoins flourished despite Bitcoin recovery topping out at the $96,000 mark.
Binance exchange listed Chain GPT, a crypto AI project built on the BNB chain ecosystem.
ChainGPT Price action, January 10, 2025 | Source: CoinGecko
ChainGPT price broke above $0.40 at press time as the listing sparked a 97% surge, pushing its market cap above the $320 million mark.
Notably, the bullish tailwinds spilled over to other AI-related tokens. Render (RNDR) price surged 4%, Ai16z increased by 3.6%, while Near Protocol (NEAR) also saw 2% gains.
Key Altcoin Price Movements
- SUI
SUI emerged the top performer among the top 50 ranked crypto assets on Friday, driven by growing adoption of its scalable blockchain and strategic partnerships fueling ecosystem development.
- Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap price 6% on Friday resurgent market activity boosted demand for exchange-native tokens.
Alongside UNI, centralized exchange tokens like Binance Coin (BNB) and Bitget Token (BGB) also recorded substantial gains, hinting at a potential market bottom formation.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
Bitcoin Cash price soared 7% on Friday, reaching $450, outperforming Bitcoin.
XLM and Litecoin also skipped ahead of Bitcoin on the day, signalling that strategic traders diversify toward alternative privacy-preserving assets amid the looming liquidation of $6.5 billion worth of BTC by the US Department of Justice.
Chart of the day: Whales spent $514M buying BTC amid market dip
Bitcoin price stabilized above $95,000 on Friday, halting a steep sell-off across the cryptocurrency market.
The downturn, fueled by hawkish Federal Reserve sentiment and the US Department of Justice’s imminent $6.5 billion crypto liquidation, triggered widespread liquidations, rattling investor sentiment.
During the turbulence, Bitcoin plunged to a 40-day low of $91,200 on January 9, before rebounding 3% on Friday to reclaim the $95,800 level.
Interestingly, on-chain data highlights opportunistic accumulation by whale investors during the downturn.
IntoTheBlock’s Large Holder Netflow chart below shows that wallets holding at least 0.1% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply, equivalent to 19,300 BTC (~$2 billion), significantly increased their holdings.
Bitcoin Large Holder Netflows | Source: IntoTheBlock
The chart above shows how the whale wallets strategically acquired 4,920 BTC on Wednesday and another 442 BTC on Thursday, while BTC prices traded at 40-day lows.
Despite this wave of accumulation, Bitcoin remains under pressure with the $100,000 level still some distance away. The $95,000 support remains pivotal as traders await further market clarity.
With Trump’s inauguration now just ten days away, the coming weeks will test whether bullish momentum can prevail amid an uncertain macroeconomic landscape.
Crypto news updates:
- Kenya Set to Legalize Crypto, Says Finance Minister John Mbadi
Kenya is poised to legalize cryptocurrencies, marking a significant shift from its earlier ban.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced this development on January 10, emphasizing the country’s acknowledgment of the widespread use and potential benefits of digital assets.
The proposed legislation aims to create a regulated market for cryptocurrencies and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) while addressing risks such as money laundering and fraud.
- Russian Authorities Liquidate 1 Billion Rubles in Bitcoin Amid Historic Bribery Case
Russian authorities have begun liquidating 1,032 Bitcoin, valued at over one billion rubles, confiscated from Marat Tambiev, a former senior investigator convicted in a landmark crypto bribery scandal.
Tambiev accepted the bribe from the Infraud Organization, a hacking group, in exchange for shielding their illicit assets from seizure.
The Bitcoin, stored on a hardware wallet seized during a raid on Tambiev's Moscow apartment, was transferred to state revenue following a 2023 court ruling.
- Phantom faces Backlash over Misinterpreted Ace of AI Partnership
Phantom, a leading multi-chain crypto wallet provider, faced public criticism after a tweet exchange with Ace of AI led investors to believe the two projects had formed a partnership.
On January 9, Ace of AI announced an alleged collaboration under Phantom's embedded early access program, prompting a sharp rise in the value of its ACE token.
Phantom denies partnership claims from ACE of AI | Soruce: X.com/Phantom
Phantom’s emoji-laden reply further fueled speculation, causing the token to spike to $0.017 before the company issued a clarification.
Phantom later deleted its response, stating that Ace of AI was merely using its embedded wallet service and that no formal partnership existed.
The clarification caused a sharp decline in ACE’s value, leaving many investors dissatisfied.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Sui bulls eyes for a new all-time high of $6.35
Sui price recovers most of its weekly losses and trades around $5.06 at the time of writing on Friday. On-chain metrics hint at a rally ahead as SUI’s long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, and open interest is also rising.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: All hints for a continuation of the correction
Bitcoin retests its key support level of $92,493; a firm close below it could continue its ongoing correction. Ethereum price closed below its crucial support level of $3,236, suggesting the continuation of the pullback.
XRP funding rates flashes negative, eyes $2.17 following 4% decline
Ripple's XRP declined 4% on Friday following a decline in its funding rates. The remittance-based token could decline to test the $2.17 support level if the crypto market decline extends.
Bitcoin: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday. A 10xResearch report released this week projects Bitcoin’s price action for the upcoming major events in January.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.