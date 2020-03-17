Crypto Today: Bitcoin must hold $5000 this time or face much punishment from bears

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $5240 (+3.65%), if the Bitcoin gives up $5000 this time then further FUD will likely come into play.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $115 (+1.60%), Ethereum has stabilized but at risk of a $100 barrier retest.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.14 (+0.60%), the price caught some respite, however, the threat of a $0.1000 return remains.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are WAXP $0.037424 (+35.00%), KCS $0.99375 (+15.75%) KMD $0.32031 (+15.15%) The day's losers are DAI $1.00 (-4.24%), EURS $1.06 (-3.30%), BUSD $0.979316 (-2.25%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart (price action is narrowing within a bearish pennant structure)
Market
Tim Draper is now investing in DeFi Money Markets DAO (DMM DAO), according to a DMM Foundation spokesperson.
Coinbase and Circle-backed USDC is now available for use as collateral on the premiere DeFi platform following an executive governance vote, according to a blog post.
Regulation
Overstock, the bitcoin-friendly retail company and the parent of security token marketplace tZERO, was subpoenaed twice by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the end of last year, according to the company’s annual report.
Zimbabwe's central bank has announced that it is working on creating new regulations for the fintech industry and that this will include the crypto sector.
Rhode Island state representatives David Place and Blake Filippi sponsored a new bill on March 11, called the Rhode Island Economic Growth Blockchain Act. Complete with a state regulatory sandbox, the filing pointed toward blockchain and other emerging technologies as a way of keeping up with the times.
Industry
According to the Economic Times of India, Binance launched a $50 million USD, fund dubbed “Blockchain for India” to help boost development in the blockchain industry and to “open up direct access to Binance’s global blockchain ecosystem to India’s entrepreneurial community.”
Toyota has revealed that it has been in the process of setting up a blockchain lab since April 2019. Various Toyota Group companies will allow for information to flow across the company in a secure manner using a distributed ledger. The company is now gearing up for external testing, according to Ledger Insight.
Google Pay users can now make payments with cryptocurrencies, thanks to a tie-up with Coinbase‘s debit card offering.
Quote of the day
The question I hope everyone will soon ask:
If the government can just print money, why do we pay taxes at all?
Going down that rabbit hole will eventually lead them to #Bitcoin
Jimmy Song
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
