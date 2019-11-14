Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas

Here's what you need to know on Thursday:
Markets:
- Sunny King, the creator of the consensus protocol Proof of Stake (PoS), has stated in a recent interview that Bitcoin has a vital role as a reference value in the crypto-verse, but that the highest growth potential is in the Altcoin segment.
- The crypto board turns red and loses essential support lines. BTC/USD may fall below $8,600. If that happens, it could move quickly to the next congested area around $8,300.
- Among the altcoins, ETH/USD advances 0.9%. TNT, LINK, STORM and BAT are also gaining ground against the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies.
- XRP/USD has been accelerating its drop and projects a significantly bearish outlook, suggesting a massive price drop. This downward movement set in motion the dangerous game of "catching a falling knife".
- Plan B, the famous leading Twitter analyst and creator of the Stock to Flow (S2F) ratio, predicts an exponential increase in the price of Bitcoin in the coming weeks.
- Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone has expressed his conviction that BTC/USD could move inside a wide range between $8,000 and $20,000 for an indefinite time.
Chart of the day:
Industry:
- OKEx officially launches its USDT futures platform from its headquarters in Malta. The face value is 0.0001 BTC, and it is possible to leverage the position in a range between 0.001x and 100x.
- PayPal blocks payments to PornHub through its platform. Justin Sen (TRX) and CZ (Binance) have offered to provide a method of payment by cryptocurrencies.
- Poloniex launches in Asia its portal Pwang.com. This website is a gateway to the Poloniex exchange. The exchange is aiming to snatch the top position from Binance.
- The adoption of Bitcoin as a means of payment continues to grow. In the next few days, 65k Swiss businesses will be able to accept Bitcoins as a means of payment. SIX, the Swiss trading platform, will provide the technology to manage payments.
Quote of the day:
Kristina Cornèr, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Cointelegraph
We are still at a very early stage in the blockchain industry, and that means cooperation between journalists is an indispensable feature for the further adoption of the technology.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Analysts' conflicting forecasts point to a jittery Christmas
Sunny King, the creator of the consensus protocol Proof of Stake (PoS), has stated in a recent interview that Bitcoin has a vital role as a reference value in the crypto-verse, but that the highest growth potential is in the Altcoin segment.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD drifts lower within the range
Ethereum Classic, now the 23rd largest digital asset with the current market value of $556 million, has lost 1.1% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD bulls intimidated by $0.02
TRX/USD has retreated from the Asian high, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Wednesday. The coin failed to settle above psychological $0.0200 despite numerous attempts to break above this barrier.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD dives below $60 for the first time in 5 days
Litecoin has eventually broken below the support enjoyed at $60 for almost a week. The zone was very helpful keeping in mind that corrections towards $70 have become untenable. As discussed in earlier published price analysis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.