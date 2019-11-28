Here's what you need to know on Thursday

Markets:

- BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,492, maintaining the upside of 5% that began yesterday. It continues to be bearish in the short term.

- ETH/USD is currently trading at $152 (+3.7%) and it can regain $150 psychological support. In the medium term, the downtrend continues.

- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.225 (+3.2%) and already accumulates +10% from recent lows. It is the Top 3 crypto with the best short-term technical outlook.

- The day's winners are KEY(+23.9%), FET(+20.1%) and CHZ(+15.7%). The day's losers are CTXC(-3.5%), BUSD(-.3%) and PAX(-0.2%).

Chart of the day:





Regulation:

- CipherTrace has released a report highlighting that two-thirds of Top Crypto Exchange fails to comply with the KYC (Know Your Customer) methodology. It highlights that Q3 2019 reaches new lows in theft and scams, even though the volume of stolen money reaches 4.4 billion.

- India, through its Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, is working on a national development framework for Blockchain technology. The banking, finance, and cybersecurity industries are the focus of legislative development.

Industry:

- Coincover launches a new service to help the heirs of a cryptocurrency fund when, unfortunately, the owner is missing. In a partnership with BitGo, customers will be able to deposit their Bitcoins in a multi-signature BitGo wallet. The client will have a unique ID assigned to that can be bequeathed to their heirs. Coincover will process and verify the information and open access to the funds.

- Michael Dubrovsky, Marshall Ball, from Columbia University, and Bogdan Penkovsky, of the University of Paris-Saclay in France, have published a document in which they propose a new method of mining Bitcoin that would reduce the energy cost, and therefore also the economic one. His proposal, called "optical proof-of-work" or OPOW, bets on using silicon photon technology instead of electron technology.

Quote of the day:

The Crypto Dog @TheCryptoDog