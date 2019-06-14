Crypto market update: Bitcoin and Ethereum make significant gains while the rest struggle to follow suit
- Bitcoin BTC was the biggest winner among the top 20 coins, going up by 5.28%.
- Binance BNB was the biggest loser, going down by 6.03%
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple managed to break past key resistance levels this Friday. Let’s take a look at how the top three are doing and then we will reveal the biggest winners of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): The price went up from $8,240 to $8,665 this Friday, charting a 5.28% increase. It is critical for bulls to break past the resistance level at $8,750. It will be interesting to see if the Bitcoin is going to crumble under selling pressure when it reaches that level.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD went up from $255.15 to $264.25 during this Friday. The bulls face resistance at $269.25 if they want to continue their upward momentum.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD went up from $0.399 to $0.404 so far this Friday. Ripple didn’t go up by that much and bulls have repeatedly failed to go past this level before.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Bitcoin (BTC) went up by 5.28% and is currently priced at $8,665.
- Binance (BNB) went down by 6.03% and is priced at $32.88.
- Tezos (XTZ) went down by 2.68% and is priced at $1.24.
