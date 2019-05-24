Crypto Market Overview: Top three coins perform well as Litecoin turns out to be a big winner
- Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple all had bullish breakouts this Saturday.
- Litecoin and EOS were the biggest winners among the top 20.
The early hours of Saturday have turned out to be very fruitful for the crypto market. Not only are the top three coins performing well, but there are some big winners in the top 20 list as well. Let’s take a closer look at Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple and then identify the biggest winners of the day so far.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD went up from $8,000 to $8,028. The bulls will want to challenge the resistance at $8,200 which has thwarted the market multiple times.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD went up from $249.75 to $252.35, charting a 1..04% increase in price. ETH/USD has had three bullish days in a row wherein it went up from $243.50 to $253.65.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went up from $0.383 to $0.389. Ripple bulls will want to challenge the $0.40-level again.
Biggest winners of the day (among top 20 coins)
- Litecoin(LTC): Litecoin is the biggest winner of the day so far. It went up by 15.30% and is currently trading for $102.70.
- EOS: EOS went up by 7.04% and is currently priced at $6.47.
- Binance Coin(BNB): BNB went up by 6.43% and is currently trading for $33.72.
