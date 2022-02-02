Crypto investors rush to buy ADA as Cardano increases overall capacity with higher block size

- Cardano network’s capacity would increase to 80KB with update from developers at Input Output Hong Kong.
- Massive demand from whales creates a demand wall for Cardano, this could prevent the altcoin’s price from dropping.
- The changes are scheduled to go live on February 4, boosting Cardano’s throughput.
- Analysts believe if Cardano price trend remains same as last two days, the altcoin could hit new all-time high in March.
Input Output Hong Kong’s next parameter update for the Cardano network is set to increase the network’s capacity and throughput. This has created a spike in demand for Cardano with a 15,000% increase in whale wallets.
Cardano demand skyrockets with massive demand wall
Developers of the Cardano network, Input Output Hong Kong, are working on a new upgrade for the Ethereum-killer. The upgrade would boost the throughput of transactions on the network and boost capacity.
An 11% increase in capacity and higher memory units per transaction together improve the “real world” performance of Cardano. The upgrade is set to go live on the Cardano mainnet on February 4, 2022.
Based on data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, there is a 15,000% increase in the number of Cardano wallets holding between 10,000 to 1,000,000 ADA since December 2021.
A rise in the number of Cardano whales combined with massive demand from traders is set to fuel a bullish narrative for the altcoin’s price. Analysts believe that the demand wall could ensure that Cardano price does not plummet.
@ali_charts, a crypto analyst and trader, is of the opinion that Cardano price has found stable support and demand from 341,500 addresses that could prevent the altcoin from dipping lower.
#Cardano found stable support!@intotheblock's IOMAP shows that 341,500 addresses had previously purchased 7.65 billion $ADA at an average price of $1.— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) February 1, 2022
Such a massive demand wall may have the strength to prevent #ADA from dipping lower. pic.twitter.com/htsYt6VaMw
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Cardano price trend and noted that the altcoin’s price has great upside potential and is preparing for a rebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price upside capped at $1.26 as ADA recovers recent losses
Cardano price is seeing a good recovery rate as it rallied 20% over the past ten days. Technical and transaction data show that the upside for ADA is capped at $1.26. A daily candlestick close below $1 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger further losses.
Bitcoin options traders appear bearish and lack confidence in placing directional bets
Bitcoin options data suggest that traders are currently bearish and hesitant in betting on the leading cryptocurrency’s next directional moves. Investors have not been this long-term bearish since the May 2021 crash when over 50% of BTC value was wiped out.
Solana Labs launches new payments protocol for e-commerce as SOL projects major upswing
Solana Labs has recently introduced a new payments protocol, Solana Pay, to allow merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies directly from consumers. Solana Pay will accept USDC, SOL and other tokens on the Solana blockchain.
Binance Coin price coils up before BNB rallies 20%
Binance Coin price saw a massive flash crash between January 20 and January 22, which was a result of the crypto market crash. While many altcoins have recovered after this slump, BNB has coiled up for the last ten days, suggesting that a massive bounce is on its way.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.