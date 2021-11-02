Crypto goes mainstream as Crypto.com, Cash App and Coinbase dominate Google Play Store

Crypto trading and payments apps lead the way with highest downloads on Google Play Store in the United States.

Cryptocurrency goes mainstream with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rally. The adoption of cryptocurrency by investors and traders in the United States is on the rise. The number of downloads is considered a reliable indicator of crypto popularity.

Crypto.com dominates Google Playstore, beats TikTok in popularity

Crypto adoption by traders in the United States skyrocketed as crypto trading and payments applications ranked in the top 3 positions on Google Play Store. The number of downloads is an indicator of the application’s popularity and Crypto.com and Coinbase have topped the charts. The popularity of Dog-themed coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu is one of the key drivers of mainstream crypto adoption.

Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist revealed the rankings of crypto-related applications on Google Play Store in a recent tweet:

https://t.co/1UfOlEzHTj is currently at the top of the free app download list in the Google Play Store in the United States, surpassing TikTok. Cash App is in third place on the list, and Coinbase is in fourth place. — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 2, 2021

Crypto.com’s description on Google Play Store includes SHIB, BTC and ETH. Proponents consider that Bitcoin ETF euphoria hasn’t died yet and remains relevant as new traders enter crypto trading in the ongoing bull run.

The approval of the Bitcoin Futures ETF by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is considered a sign that the US economy is turning into a global hub for cryptocurrencies. China’s crypto ban and the subsequent rise in mining hubs in the US is driving crypto adoption and blockchain usage to the next level.

Though the launch of ETFs did not exert direct demand pressure on Bitcoin’s spot market, there was a spike in demand for CME Bitcoin futures contracts.

Bitcoin has recovered from its drop below $60,000 over the weekend. At the time of writing the asset is trading above $61,000. FXStreet analysts have evaluated the BTC price trend and predicted a drop to $53,000 to pose a buying opportunity.