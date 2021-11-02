Crypto goes mainstream as Crypto.com, Cash App and Coinbase dominate Google Play Store

- Crypto trading and payments apps lead the way with highest downloads on Google Play Store in the United States.
- Crypto.com has surpassed video-focused social media app TikTok in popularity among US based users.
- Crypto.com app features SHIB, BTC and ETH in its description on Google Playstore.
- The rising popularity of Dog-themed coins and the Bitcoin ETF Euphoria are considered key drivers of crypto app’s dominance.
Cryptocurrency goes mainstream with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rally. The adoption of cryptocurrency by investors and traders in the United States is on the rise. The number of downloads is considered a reliable indicator of crypto popularity.
Crypto.com dominates Google Playstore, beats TikTok in popularity
Crypto adoption by traders in the United States skyrocketed as crypto trading and payments applications ranked in the top 3 positions on Google Play Store. The number of downloads is an indicator of the application’s popularity and Crypto.com and Coinbase have topped the charts. The popularity of Dog-themed coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu is one of the key drivers of mainstream crypto adoption.
Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist revealed the rankings of crypto-related applications on Google Play Store in a recent tweet:
https://t.co/1UfOlEzHTj is currently at the top of the free app download list in the Google Play Store in the United States, surpassing TikTok. Cash App is in third place on the list, and Coinbase is in fourth place.— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 2, 2021
Crypto.com’s description on Google Play Store includes SHIB, BTC and ETH. Proponents consider that Bitcoin ETF euphoria hasn’t died yet and remains relevant as new traders enter crypto trading in the ongoing bull run.
The approval of the Bitcoin Futures ETF by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is considered a sign that the US economy is turning into a global hub for cryptocurrencies. China’s crypto ban and the subsequent rise in mining hubs in the US is driving crypto adoption and blockchain usage to the next level.
Though the launch of ETFs did not exert direct demand pressure on Bitcoin’s spot market, there was a spike in demand for CME Bitcoin futures contracts.
Bitcoin has recovered from its drop below $60,000 over the weekend. At the time of writing the asset is trading above $61,000. FXStreet analysts have evaluated the BTC price trend and predicted a drop to $53,000 to pose a buying opportunity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Triple Halving author expects ETH to beat Solana scalability
Ethereum supply has turned deflationary, with burned ETH tokens exceeding the issuance. Analysts expect negative issuance and exploding on-chain activity to trigger the "Ethereum Triple Halving."
VeChain price gears up for 22% breakout as key support continues to hold
VeChain price appears ready for an ascent as the altcoin continues to hold above key levels of support. The governing technical pattern presented by VET suggests that the token is ready for a bounce of 22%.
Biden working group urges federal agencies to use their authority for addressing stablecoin risk
The United States President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) has finally released a report on stablecoins with recommendations that could challenge existing business models or firms such as Tether, the issuer of the USDT coin.
Solana price hints $400 is imminent as institutions dump ETH for SOL
Solana price shows no signs of weakness as it approaches a crucial barrier. A breakout above this hurdle will set the stage for a massive bull run and a new all-time high for SOL.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.