- Crypto investment products record net outflows for first time in four weeks after shedding $528 million.
- Bitcoin was hit the hardest, seeing $400 million in outflows last week.
- Ethereum ETFs saw $146 million in net outflows as wider market bearish pressure may be hampering its performance.
Crypto ETFs weren't spared from the bearish pressure facing the capital markets after experiencing $528 million in net outflows last week, according to CoinShares digital asset weekly report. Last week's outflows ended their four-week streak of net inflows.
Crypto investment products record outflows as crypto market plunges
Digital asset investment products halted their inflow streak last week following increased outflows across the investment market. They recorded net outflows of $528 million, ending a four-week run of steady inflows through July.
The net outflows were characterized by increased bearish sentiment due to a general market downturn triggered by Genesis Trading and continued Mt. Gox creditor repayment. Geographically, the US had the highest outflows, totaling $531 million. Hong Kong, Germany and Sweden also saw outflows of $27 million, $11 million and $6 million, respectively.
Meanwhile, Canada and Switzerland were unaffected by the general outflows, seeing inflows of $17 million and $28 million, respectively.
Across asset classes, Bitcoin had the most outflows, recording net outflows of $400 million. This could be due to the general dip in the crypto market and fears of a recession in the US.
Bitcoin's net outflows ended a five-week run of inflows despite positive political sentiment toward the crypto industry and news of Morgan Stanley preparing for Bitcoin investments.
On the other hand, Short-Bitcoin ETF recorded inflows for the first week since June, totaling $1.8 million.
Additionally, Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $146 million last week, which stretched its net outflows since the launch of the US spot ETH ETFs to $430 million.
Flows by Assets
Meanwhile, the general crypto market decline saw it wipe out $367 billion from its value.
Bitcoin amplified losses from the weekend on Monday, accepting a 7% decline, and Ethereum saw its price dip by 11% in the past 24 hours, stretching its 7-day losses to 24%.
The general downturn spurred heavy losses among derivatives traders, with total crypto liquidations nearing $1.1 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin slips under $50,000, double-digit decline in top 30 cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin and altcoins in the top 30 have suffered double-digit corrections in the past 24 hours. XRP suffers a nearly 15% drawdown on Monday, slips to support at $0.4459. Ethereum slips to $2,241, a new 2024 low for the second-largest cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bleeds under $50,000 amidst global stock market sell-off, what to expect from the BTC cycle
Bitcoin slipped below the $50,000 support early on Monday as stock markets around the world tumbled and bonds rallied amidst recession fears. The crypto market noted $1.06 billion in liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data.
Bitcoin struggles below $50,000 amid rising Israel-Iran tensions and declining US economic activity
Bitcoin's (BTC) price shows weakness on Monday, trading 12% lower at $50,898 at the time of writing, amid a slowdown in US employment as shown in the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for July published on Friday and rising Israel-Iran tensions.
Top trending meme coins PEPE, BOME, TRUMP experience a double-digit crash
Pepe (PEPE), Book of Meme (BOME), and Trump (MAGA) are testing crucial support levels following a double-digit crash on Monday, with the technical outlook suggesting potential corrections for all three.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.