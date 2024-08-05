Crypto investment products record net outflows for first time in four weeks after shedding $528 million.

Bitcoin was hit the hardest, seeing $400 million in outflows last week.

Ethereum ETFs saw $146 million in net outflows as wider market bearish pressure may be hampering its performance.

Crypto ETFs weren't spared from the bearish pressure facing the capital markets after experiencing $528 million in net outflows last week, according to CoinShares digital asset weekly report. Last week's outflows ended their four-week streak of net inflows.

Crypto investment products record outflows as crypto market plunges

The net outflows were characterized by increased bearish sentiment due to a general market downturn triggered by Genesis Trading and continued Mt. Gox creditor repayment. Geographically, the US had the highest outflows, totaling $531 million. Hong Kong, Germany and Sweden also saw outflows of $27 million, $11 million and $6 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Canada and Switzerland were unaffected by the general outflows, seeing inflows of $17 million and $28 million, respectively.

Across asset classes, Bitcoin had the most outflows, recording net outflows of $400 million. This could be due to the general dip in the crypto market and fears of a recession in the US.

Bitcoin's net outflows ended a five-week run of inflows despite positive political sentiment toward the crypto industry and news of Morgan Stanley preparing for Bitcoin investments.

On the other hand, Short-Bitcoin ETF recorded inflows for the first week since June, totaling $1.8 million.

Additionally, Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $146 million last week, which stretched its net outflows since the launch of the US spot ETH ETFs to $430 million.

Flows by Assets

Meanwhile, the general crypto market decline saw it wipe out $367 billion from its value.

Bitcoin amplified losses from the weekend on Monday, accepting a 7% decline, and Ethereum saw its price dip by 11% in the past 24 hours, stretching its 7-day losses to 24%.

The general downturn spurred heavy losses among derivatives traders, with total crypto liquidations nearing $1.1 billion.