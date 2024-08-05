- Bitcoin and altcoins in the top 30 have suffered double-digit corrections in the past 24 hours.
- XRP suffers a nearly 15% drawdown on Monday, slips to support at $0.4459.
- Ethereum slips to $2,241, a new 2024 low for the second-largest cryptocurrency.
- Solana and Ethereum-based meme coins have suffered steep corrections per CoinGecko data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP updates
- Bitcoin holds steady above $50,000 after dipping under the psychological support level on Monday. Open interest in Bitcoin is down nearly 21%, with over $339 million in long positions liquidated in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin derivatives data analysis
- Ethereum hovers around key support, down to $2,111. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is struggling to sustain above the $2,000 level, an important support for the asset. Ether suffered a 17% drawdown on Monday.
- XRP slipped under $0.45 support, erasing nearly 15% value in one day, as traders lose interest in risk assets amidst global stock market meltdown.
Chart of the day
BTC/USDT daily chart
Bitcoin could extend losses by nearly 7%, down to support at $46,207 in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $45,614 and $46,800. As the gap is filled, Bitcoin could see recovery from the correction and target the $60,000 level for a comeback.
The momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 22.26, meaning that BTC is oversold and generating a buy signal.
Market updates
- Crypto market suffers over $1 billion in liquidation in a 24-hour timeframe, largest liquidation event in the past three years.
The biggest liquidation event in 3 years.— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) August 5, 2024
Holy smokes! https://t.co/UO2W5AMqPY
- Fear and Greed Index dropped to 26, signaling extreme fear among traders, as seen on alternative.me.
- Short-term holders lost over $850 million in the past day, realizing losses on their BTC holdings.
Industry updates
- Digital asset investment funds face their first outflow in four weeks at $528 million per CoinShares data.
- Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) could pose a threat to crypto, shares comments in recent post.
- The launch of spot Ethereum ETFs boosted crypto trading volumes in July, however most Layer 1 chains lost value, except for Solana. Data from TheBlock shows month-over-month trading volume on different chains.
The launch of spot Ethereum ETFs boosted trading volumes in July, but overall L1 valuations declined, except for a few like Solana. pic.twitter.com/qQBWSA7vb5— The Block Pro (@TheBlockPro__) August 5, 2024
