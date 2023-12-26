- ORDI, SATS, SUI and Axie Infinity price noted rises ranging from 18% to over 53% in the span of 24 hours.
- Greed in the crypto market has sustained for over two months, only the second instance in the history of digital assets.
- Institutions are acting cautiously at the moment, which is evidenced by the first outflow in nearly three months.
Christmas this year is largely dominated by the anticipation of the spot Bitcoin ETF approval next month. However, this did not stop certain cryptocurrencies from making a jump during the celebration of the Nativity. Disappointingly, the ones that managed to rise the most simply happen to be useless cryptocurrencies, whose crash wouldn’t have been concerning either.
Crypto Christmas - Not what we expected
On December 25, one of the most celebrated holidays across the globe, ORDI, SATS, SUI, and Axie Infinity (AXS) lit the crypto skies green with their rallies. Leading the charge was the meme coin ORDI, the previously confused Bitcoin Ordinals token, that managed to chart a 54.24% growth in 24 hours and chart a new all-time high.
ORDI/USDT 1-day chart
This was followed by another namesake token with no inherent value, SATS, which goes by the name of 1000SATS. Dedicated to the legacy of the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, the cryptocurrency is a BRC-20 token, sharing the name of the smallest unit of Bitcoin - SATS and noted a 42% increase.
Another token that made the cut was SUI, a layer-1 token that made headlines for a while at the time of its launch back in May 2023. Sui price did not register rallies as significant as the abovementioned coins, but being a fundamentally sound asset makes it a much more important asset. SUI, at the time of writing, could be seen trading at $0.855 following an 18% increase in the past 24 hours.
Lastly, the only widely known crypto asset on the list is Axie Infinity. However, the gaming token could barely rally by 14% despite charting a 22% increase during the intra-day trading hours.
Crypto market remains greedy, but institutions pullback
At the moment, the market is extremely greedy, which is both a positive and a negative sign. Positive because it suggests crypto assets have the potential to rally, and negative because the market is also highly susceptible to selling.
Crypto Greed and Fear Index
Institutions are also acting cautiously at the moment after marking the first outflow in nearly three months. Crypto investment products observed $16 million worth of funds leaving the market for the first time in 11 weeks.
Institutional flows
The primary reason behind this is volatility that will occur throughout the New Year hype and the wait until January 10, when the spot Bitcoin ETFs will likely be approved.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market shows mixed signals, whales add to bearish positions
Bitcoin price hovered at a high of $44,000, and Ethereum sustained above $2,300 early on Friday. Options data shows whales are adding to their bearish positions at a time when market sentiment is bullish.
Three altcoins poised for bullish break: Fantom, MATIC and DENT
Fantom is in a crucial demand zone, with no major resistance in its path towards $0.79. MATIC price could rally to $0.91 as there is no major resistance once Polygon’s native token tackles the $0.86 level.
Bitcoin price could climb towards $48,000 target with upcoming US SEC approval on BTC Spot ETF
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA holders should tread with caution
Cardano on-chain metrics signal the likelihood of a correction in ADA price as the altcoin’s holders engage in profit-taking. The Ethereum-killer altcoin rallied nearly 74% in the past month, sustaining above $0.61 on Friday, but this rally shows some signs of exhaustion.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.