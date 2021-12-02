Crypto CEOs to testify before US House Financial Services Committee

Representative Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial Services, has invited cryptocurrency CEOs to testify at the full hearing.

CEOs of FTX and Coinbase, Sam Bankman-Fried and Alessia Haas are on the witness list of executives invited to testify at the committee hearing.

The hearing’s agenda is to hold crypto CEOs accountable for protecting consumers and investors availing of their services.

The US House Committee on Financial Services oversees all components of the financial services sector. The committee has scheduled a hearing on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance,” inviting CEOs of cryptocurrency exchanges and firms to testify.

Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX to testify on ‘Digital Assets and the Future of Finance’

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform, is one of the key witnesses on the US House Committee on Financial Services list.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Chairman of the committee, has invited CEOs of Circle, FTX, Bitfury, Paxos, Stellar Development Foundation and Coinbase Inc. to testify at the full hearing.

Chairwoman @RepMaxineWaters Announces #Cryptocurrency CEOs to Testify at Full Committee Hearing | https://t.co/6IBi6jGNAC pic.twitter.com/r4kJqjmhqu — U.S. House Committee on Financial Services (@FSCDems) December 1, 2021

The committee’s agenda is to focus on fairness, protecting consumers and investors, holding large financial institutions and emerging tech products and services accountable for the protection of consumers and investors.

Chairwoman Maxine Waters has made it a practice to organize committee hearings and call upon CEOs of major financial institutions.

All committee hearings are live-streamed. In the hybrid committee hearing on December 8, CEOs and attendees will take up the topic,“Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.”

In hybrid hearings, members and witnesses are allowed to participate remotely or in person.

Chairwoman Waters has been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrencies due to the unregulated nature of the asset. Witnesses on Chairwoman Waters’ list are keen on stricter cryptocurrency regulation.

Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX is in favor of tighter cryptocurrency regulation for investors. Bankman-Fried expressed his thoughts on the matter in an interview in September.