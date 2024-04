In the past week, Meta introduced two out of three versions of Llama 3, while OpenAI and TED shared a new Sora-generated AI video. Additionally, Microsoft announced a new model to turn a single photo or piece of audio into a deep fake and researchers at Google DeepMind shared a demo of autonomous ALOHA 2 robots.

Power On: Apple needs a low-end iPhone and a push into emerging markets to get back on track. Also: Apple’s next big thing is an on-device LLM; iPad availability dwindles; Vision Pro loses steam; and iOS 17.5 includes a change that may upend the App Store. https://t.co/A5gdasXhIA

AI firms made several announcements in the past week. Meta, OpenAI, Sora, Microsoft, Google DeepMind, Boston Dynamics and Tencent among others, announced AI-related updates. Gurman said that Apple is likely working on its on-device LLM. LLMs are AI programs that recognize and generate text and train on huge sets of data. ChatGPT is among the most popular ones.

