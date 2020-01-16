- If true, the fortune would allow him to pay the allegedly owed amount to his ex-business partner, Ira Kleiman.
- However, Wright has said that he’s not able to access the Bitcoin trove as it has been moved to a blind trust.
Lawyers of Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to have invented Bitcoin, have said that Wright has received the digital keys to a fortune, which would give him access to around $8 billion worth Bitcoin. If true, this would enable Wright to complete the payment that he allegedly owed to the estate of his ex-business partner, which has sued him for about half of that.
The notice of compliance that was filed in the Southern District of Florida says that “Dr. Wright notifies the Court that a third party has provided the necessary information and key slice to unlock the encrypted file, and Wright has produced a list of his bitcoin holdings, as ordered by the Magistrate Judge, to plaintiffs today.”
For the past year, Wright has been involved in a lawsuit with Ira Kleiman. According to Wright, he invented Bitcoin with Kleiman. After learning about Wright’s supposed identity, Kleiman sued Wright stating that his estate should be entitled to roughly half of the one million Bitcoins, which Wright claims to have mined in the early days of Bitcoin.
However, Wright has said that he’s not able to access the Bitcoin trove as it has been moved to a blind trust. He added that a “bonded courier” will deliver the find keys by the end of January 2020. The Florida judge, having already deemed Wright “not credible” to provide documents in a deposition that appeared to have been forged, has given Wright time till February 3 to wait for the courier.
The court has also urged Wright to pay 500,000 Bitcoin (around $4 billion) that is allegedly owed to Kleiman. Wright, who had first agreed to pay the settlement amount, has now abandoned it as he was not able to finance it, and the trial has begun anew.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Will 2020 Bring Clear Vision to the Oldest Cryptocurrency?
As we flip our calendars to 2020, the top question for traders and investors is whether the exciting technological groundwork laid in 2019 will pay dividends for investors, users, and developers.
XRP/USD capitalizes on the global cryptocurrency bulls' run
Ripple's XRP, now the 3d largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.1 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours. The coin touched the highest level of 2020 at $0.244 on Tuesday and retreated ...
Bitcoin loses dominance as altcoins defy gravity
The cryptocurrency market is controlled by bulls. Despite the retreat from the recent highs, Bitcoin and all major altcoins are well-positioned for an extended recovery on a wave of speculative buying, intensified by FOMO (fear of missing out) phenomenon.
DASH is unstoppable, the coin increased by 32% and here is why
DASH has just had another stellar day. The coin hit $136.51, which is the highest level since July 2019. Despite the retreat towards $121.50 by press time, the coin is still nearly 36% higher since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.