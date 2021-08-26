COTI price soars 75% on Coinbase Pro listing, heading toward record high

- Coinbase Pro revealed that it has listed COTI on August 25.
- Inbound transfers are available in jurisdictions where trading is supported on the exchange.
- Prior to the launch of trading COTI on the platform, the token has surged by 75%.
Coinbase Pro has announced that it will support the trading of COTI starting on August 25. Trading is expected to begin on August 26 given the liquidity conditions are met.
COTI to start trading on Coinbase Pro
US cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase will start to support COTI trading. The digital asset exchange will be accepting inbound transfers of COTI to Coinbase Pro.
Trading services for COTI will be available once liquidity conditions are met, expected on August 26.
Following the sufficient supply of COTI, the token will be ready for trading against the US dollar. According to Coinbae, the order book will be launched in three phases, including post-only, limit-only, and full trading.
The COTI cryptocurrency stands for “currency of the internet,” and the blockchain aims to be a leading protocol for decentralized payment processing that enables businesses and institutions to issue their own tokens. COTI stands for both the blockchain and the name of its native crypto.
COTI launched its version 3.0 for staking rewards, which allows node operators to stake on the network, supporting liquidity and reducing circulating supply. Cardano’s venture fund, cFund invested $500,000 in COTI in April this year.
Following the launch of ADA on Coinbase earlier this year, a theory has arisen that cryptocurrencies tend to experience a quick price jump after being listed on the US exchange.
According to crypto research analysis firm Messari, Coinbase listings have had the highest average return at 91%.
COTI price aims higher after 75% boost
COTI price surged 75% after the Coinbase announcement, nearly reaching the target set by the ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
The token has printed a bullish pattern, providing an optimistic target for COTI price at $0.529, coinciding with the March 30 high.
COTI reversed the period of underperformance from the July 20 low, with a rise of 450%. Currently, the token is looking for support at the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level at $0.403. Holding above this level would allow COTI to be able to reach its bullish target.
Further buying pressure would incentivize COTI to set a new all-time high should the token slice above its previous record at $0.600.
COTI/USDT 12-hour chart
If COTI price retraces and dips below the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level, the token would discover support at the upper boundary of the parallel channel at $0.374, before slumping lower to tag the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at $0.336.
Further support may be found at the 50% Fibonacci extension level at $0.289, coinciding with the 20 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
