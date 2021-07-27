Coinbase Pro lists Harvest Finance, Fetch.ai, Paxos Standard, and Polymath Network

- Coinbase Pro is preparing to list Harvest Finance, Fetch.ai, Paxos Standard, and Polymath Network on its platform, with trading beginning on July 27.
- Inbound transfers are available in regions where trading is supported.
- FARM is up over 10% in the past 24 hours, and similar price action can be expected for FET and POLY.
US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has revealed plans to list FARM, FET, PAX and POLY, driving the demand for these cryptos on spot exchanges.
Coinbase Pro listing pushes FARM, FET and POLY prices higher
Coinbase Pro announced the listing of FARM, FET, PAX, and POLY on July 26. Trading is set to begin on or after 9 AM Pacific Time (PT) on July 27 if liquidity conditions are met.
The announcement increased the demand for these cryptocurrencies across spot exchanges. FARM’s trade volume is up over 99.4%, and the crypto surged over 10%, according to CoinMarketCap. “The Coinbase effect” has led to a rise in prices of the other newly listed cryptos FET and POLY as well.
The exchange has started accepting deposits for all four cryptos, and once a sufficient supply of FARM, FET, PAX, and POLY hits Coinbase Pro, trading will be supported against the US dollar and Tether (USDT).
The order books for these cryptocurrencies will launch in three phases: post-only, limit-only, followed by full trading. Coinbase Pro has stated that if at any point the newly listed cryptocurrencies do not meet the assessment for a healthy and orderly market, the exchange may pull support for them.
Following successful trading in the USD, USDT pairs on Coinbase Pro, the exchange will offer FARM, FET, PAX, and POLY to trade for a wider user base.
A Coinbase listing has historically had a positive impact on the listed assets’ price. This time around, Fetch.ai seems to be an outlier in this listing since FET has dropped 8.3% after hitting a peak of $0.40 in the past 24 hours. FARM and POLY prices are up 11.80% and 2.02%, respectively.
FARM, FET, POLY hourly chart
It is worth noting that FARM, FET, PAX, and POLY are not available for traders on Coinbase’s mobile apps or Coinbase.com, and the exchange will make another announcement when support is added for the cryptos. Until trading goes live, traders can make deposits of the newly listed cryptos in their Coinbase Pro wallets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price has formed an uptrend since July 21, breaking out from a downward trapped DOGE for nearly a month. The canine-themed cryptocurrency rec
Chainlink VRF integration improves as LINK price eyes 30% upswing
Chainlink price has seen an impressive run-up over the past week, but it has been able to breach through a crucial supply barrier. The recent pullback stems from an inability to slice through the said resistance zone.
Goldman Sachs files for new DeFi ETF with SEC that tracks only major stocks
Goldman Sachs has filed an application with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new decentralized finance and blockchain-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Zilliqa to Ethereum bridge delayed but ZIL price eyes retest of $0.086
Zilliqa price is currently approaching a crucial support level that could trigger a bounce, leading to a new uptrend. However, there are chances of this barrier failing under increased selling pressure. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on the bounce.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.