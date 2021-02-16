- Cosmos price had a significant 200% rally to $26.55 on February 16.
- The digital asset is potentially bound for a short-term correction after such a run.
- A key indicator has presented a sell signal on the 4-hour chart.
Since the beginning of February, Cosmos price has increased by more than 200% reaching a potential local top of $26.55. The digital asset seems poised for a pullback considering the magnitude of the previous rally.
Cosmos price can dive towards $21.7 in the short-term
On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal at the top which indicates that Cosmos price could be poised for a correction. Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool, we can calculate several price targets for the bears.
ATOM/USD 4-hour chart
The nearest price target is $21.78 which is the 78.6% fib level followed by $18 at the 61.8% point. Losing both levels would drive Cosmos price down to $15.39 at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
ATOM/USD 4-hour chart
To invalidate the bearish outlook and sell signal, ATOM bulls must push Cosmos price above the high at $26.2 with a 4-hour candlestick close. A breakout above $26.55 would drive Cosmos up to $32.64, at the 127.2% Fibonacci level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
