Cosmos Price Forecast: ATOM/USD goes ballistic eyeing $6.00 critical level

- Cosmos leads altcoins in recovery on Monday as it consistently rises to take down the critical hurdle at $6.00.
- ATOM/USD remains in the hands of the bulls despite overbought conditions as observed with the RSI.
Cosmos is towering above the cryptocurrency landscape with impressive gains on Monday. The Asian session has been laced with consistent gains to the extent the price has broken above $5.50 key level. In the last 24 hours, ATOM/USD accrued over 18% in gains. However, a reversal took place before hitting the critical level at $6.00.
Meanwhile, Cosmos is doddering at $5.32 at the time of writing. Gains are likely to continue in the near term especially if support is established above $5.00. The cryptocurrency is already overbought based on the level of the RSI above 70.
Similarly, the MACD highlights the potential for a rally breaking above $6.00 but first, the selling pressure at $5.50 must be broken. The MACD features a significant bullish divergence that puts bulls in control. The gap printed by the 50 SMA above the 100 SMA in the 4-hour timeframe also reinforces the buyers growing influence over the price.
In case of a reversal from the current market price level, ATOM/USD will try to seek support at $5.00 and $4.00. If push comes to shove and losses continue, we can expect the 50 SMA at $4.20 and the 100 SMA at $4.00 to come in handy as major support areas.
ATOM/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
