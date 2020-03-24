Coronavirus will not delay the launch of China’s national blockchain network

- China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) will be launching in April 2020, as per schedule.
- BSN will make it easier for users to deploy their applications without having to build their own distributed ledgers from the get-go.
Despite the outbreak of coronavirus, China has clarified that it will be launching its national blockchain network in April 2020, as scheduled earlier. The Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) is a distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform developed by the Chinese government in conjunction with tech companies and financial institutions.
The blockchain network will make it easier for users to deploy their applications without having to build their own distributed ledgers from the get-go. This will help blockchain-based firms in the country reduce their cost of operations. Unlike blockchain networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are public networks, BSN will adopt a permissioned system controlled by the government of China.
Despite the privacy lapse, the founding members of the BSN, which include the Chinese National Information Center, China UnionPay, Red Date and China Mobile, have said that the network users will greatly benefit in terms of cost reduction. According to the BSN whitepaper, most firms spend around $14,000 to develop, operate and maintain their blockchain networks for just one year. Thanks to the new network, businesses will be able to deploy their blockchain-based apps for just $300.
BSN users will only be able to share data with their trusted partners. However, the government will possess the root key of the platform, allowing them to monitor all transactions on the network. The BSN Development Alliance says that the network will have at least 100 functional nodes with thousands of users each by next month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC remains bullish but lacks momentum
Bitcoin is still looking pretty bullish toward the end of the US session on Tuesday. The price trades around 4% higher at 6,750.00 and could still hit the psychological 7K target. Overall we are still in the retracement phase from a major fall. On March 12th BTC fell around 38.81%.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP moves into large triangle pattern on the hourly chart
Ripple is now in a serious consolidation pattern after the large price fall. Since February 15th the XRP/USD price has fallen 52% from 0.34.78 to 0.1611 today. Ripple bulls can't be too happy with that kind of a performance but the price has bounce off ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD's retracement continues
Ethereum trades just over 1.5% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive. As you can see from the daily chart below the price has taken quite a big drop in recent times and ETH is currently in a retracement phase.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR finally breaks out of its range
Monero has been one of the better performing altcoins in the crypto market since the price drop. On 15th February the XMR/USD price was trading at around 96.00! This has been a massive drop to levels ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.