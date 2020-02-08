Coronavirus outbreak forces South Korean university to issue blockchain-stored diplomas

828 new graduates received an email with a QR code attached that’s linked to their blockchain-stored diploma.

Compared to traditional online diplomas, blockchain-based certificates are not subject to forgery or alteration.

South Korea’s Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) has issued blockchain-stored diplomas to its new graduates. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the university believes it’s not safe for students to gather at a graduation ceremony. So instead, it has decided to offer an option for students to collect their diplomas online, as per media outlet MBN report.

On February 7, POSTECH’s 828 new graduates received an email with a QR code attached that’s linked to their blockchain-stored diploma. These diplomas are created by blockchain-based certification service “broof.” This platform allows users to issue, manage, and view online certificates through ICONLOOP’s public blockchain network.

A POSTECH official told MBN:

In the aftermath of the new corona, it is impossible to hold a graduation ceremony on time. Now, even if a student does not visit the school to receive the diploma, they can get an online digital degree secured by blockchain technology.

Compared to traditional online diplomas, blockchain-based certificates are not subject to forgery or alteration due to the blockchain technology’s immutability property.



