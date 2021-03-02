Compound’s “Gateway” launch could boost COMP price by roughly 70%

- Compound announced the launch of a new project, “Gateway,” running on the Ethereum Ropsten Testnet.
- Token holders will play a critical role in governing the new platform.
- COMP price might shatter a key supply barrier at $535 as speculation mounts.
Compound could experience a boost in utility and volatility after the release of a new cross-chain interest rate market.
Gateway to initiate cross-chain interest rate market
Compound announced “Gateway,” a substrate blockchain that will be governed by COMP token holders on the Ethereum network but will be upgradeable via Compound Protocol’s Governance mechanism, without the need for downtimes or hard forks.
Running on the Ethereum Ropsten Testnet, Gateway is essentially an open, distributed ledger for the cross-chain interest rate market. Participants will be able to use collaterals from different blockchains directly via Gateway.
The team behind the project added,
“Gateway will evolve into the backbone of a global interest rate market, capable of supporting any asset — including the wave of currencies, assets, and tokens yet to be created.”
Since the COMP token will play a key role in Gateway, it may encourage users to accumulate this cryptocurrency to be able to participate in the governance of the project. Such a potential spike in demand could have serious implications on Compound price.
Compound price on the verge of lift-off
Compound price has been rejected several times by a key level resistance at $535. But after the launch of Gateway, COMP may finally break through this hurdle as investors rush to exchanges to buy this altcoin to participate in the new project.
IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows little to no resistance ahead of Compound price that may prevent it from advancing further if buy orders begin to pile up.
Therefore, a daily candlestick close above $535 could lead to a 35% upswing towards $736. If this bullish momentum persists, then Compound price could extend up to $915, which would be a 70% surge from $535.
Compound IOMAP chart
However, a rejection at the $535 or loss of bullish momentum may lead to a pullback to $451. The IOMAP cohorts show that 2,400 addresses hold 390,000 COMP tokens around this price level.
A daily candlestick close below this level could extend Compound price correction to the 50-day moving average at $360.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
