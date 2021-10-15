Coinbase urges US regulators to create new unified system for crypto regulations

- Coinbase has put forward a proposal outlining a few key recommendations to regulate the crypto industry.
- The crypto exchange warned that if the US fails to regulate the new asset class, it may fall behind other governments in the future.
- The Nasdaq-listed firm suggests that there should be one regulator responsible for the digital asset industry.
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has suggested that US regulators should create a new regulatory framework around digital assets. The firm argues that current regulations were built around financial institutions and concepts that do not apply to the new asset class.
US should introduce new crypto regulator
Coinbase recently published a document named “Digital Asset Policy Proposal: Safeguarding America’s Financial Leadership,” which outlined four key points. The Nasdaq-listed firm’s CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the country should create a new regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.
Armstrong added that a single federal regulator should be responsible for the new guidelines on cryptocurrencies, rather than the “impenetrable array of regulators” in the US under the current regulatory environment.
In the document, Coinbase stated the cryptocurrency ecosystem had grown so much that the regulatory framework would need to adapt to the needs of modern society. The company added that it is time for a clear and comprehensive approach to regulating digital assets, which would require new laws and oversight structures for the new asset class.
Coinbase further asserts that in addition to regulating digital assets, the government should introduce new mechanisms to increase the security and confidence of users interested in cryptocurrencies and decentralized products. The proposal echoes SEC chairman Gary Gensler’s statement on protection against market manipulation and the increase of transparency and efficiency of markets.
The Nasdaq-listed firm also stated that the Marketplaces of Digital Assets should be interoperable with other protocols and blockchain platforms to encourage the growth of the cryptocurrency industry.
The crypto company warned that failure to regulate the new asset class could leave the country falling behind other governments. Coinbase noted that the US could be at risk of becoming a follower in regulation as opposed to being able to shape the world of modern finance, a position the United States has long occupied.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price will catch up with Bitcoin and Ethereum to make a new all-time high at $5
How are future XRP price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range. For this analysis, I will be utilizing Elliot Wave ...
Uniswap price coiled and ready to spring to $57
Uniswap price could be nearing the end of its painful and choppy price action. With the broader market continuing to accelerate higher, Uniswap will be a beneficiary of that movement and is likely to begin a rally towards new all-time highs.
Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022
There is a projected swing low around late November 2021 that could put Ethereum Classic price near the $24.00 value area. The next significant swing high range to target is a confluence zone between $265 and $298. The date range where a new high ...
Mark Cuban says investing in Dogecoin is “fun” while DOGE price drops
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu had an explosive rally over the past two weeks while DOGE price dropped. Tech billionaire and DOGE proponent Elon Musk signaled a surprise Dogecoin update in a recent interview. Dogecoin posted a 6%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.