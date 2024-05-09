Coinbase seeks to expand its perpetual market offerings with the listing of contracts for new altcoins.

JUP, TNSR, JTO perpetuals will be available for trading on its International and Advanced platforms from May 16.

These assets may see a brief surge in their prices after the listing.

Coinbase announced on Thursday that it will list perpetual contracts for Jupiter (JUP), Tensor (TNSR) and Jito (JTO) on its International and Advanced platforms, and trading will begin on May 16.

Coinbase to list Solana-based altcoins on its perpetual market

Coinbase recently announced that it will be listing a new set of altcoins on its global exchange. The announcement was made on Thursday via its International Exchange X account.

The listing, set for May 16, will involve Jupiter (JUP), Tensor (TNSR) — the native token of the Tensor marketplace — and Jito's JTO token. These tokens will be tradable on the International and Advanced Coinbase platforms.

The support of these tokens may suggest Coinbase International's desire to redefine the global derivatives market, according to a post made by the exchange a few days ago. The exchange has 41 perpetual markets, driving $1 billion in average daily volume.

Coinbase International is the global exchange for Coinbase, available for non-US institutional users to trade crypto perpetual markets.

With the support of the new altcoins on Coinbase Exchange platforms, users may see a brief surge in their prices, considering they will be open to a wider reach of traders and institutions.

Coinbase also recently listed Arweave (AR), Hedera (HBAR) and Theta (THETA) perpetuals on its International and Advanced exchanges.

The influence of the exchange may boost the market price for these assets as they continue trading in the coming weeks.