Coinbase former employee reaches ‘in principle agreement’ with SEC to resolve insider trading case

Former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi is ready to settle the landmark insider trading case with the SEC.

Determination over tokens in the case could be made as part of the settlement, bearing far-reaching implications for the sector.

The settlement comes amid an ongoing SEC investigation into Coinbase.

Coinbase former product manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi have expressed readiness to settle the insider trading case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Citing details featured in a joint court filing submitted on Monday, April 4:

At this time, the SEC has an agreement in principle with Ishan Wahi to resolve all of the SEC's claims in this matter. The SEC and Nikhil Wahi are also in good faith discussions that may resolve the SEC's claims.

Notably, Ishan Wahi had made previous attempts to dismiss the civil charges raised by the regulator. This was before he pleaded guilty to wire fraud-related charges pursued by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in February.

With the guilty plea, observers believed a key question in the SEC civil case may have raised concerns on whether the nine tokens listed by Coinbase are securities. Notably, these tokens are AMP, RLY, DDX, XYO, RGT, LCX, POWR, DFX, and KROM, and Wahi admitted to trading them with inside knowledge.

Nevertheless, the SEC and the two defendants intend to put off an upcoming April 6 deadline to the summer, allowing time to complete the settlement. For the postponement to take effect, however, they would need the approval of SEC chair Gary Gensler, who was politically appointed. They would also require permission from the commission's bipartisan panel comprising four other commissioners.

Broader implications for the sector

Given that the charges represent the first major crypto-related insider trading and the fact that it factors the nine tokens listed by Coinbase that the SEC considers unregistered securities, the settlement could have far-reaching implications for the broader digital asset industry.

Moreover, other prominent trading companies like Binance, Gemini, and Crypto.com also list some or all of the tokens. This means that if the court sees those tokens as unregistered securities, then precedent over the determination in the Wahi case could be applied in enforcement actions against these other firms.

However, it remains uncertain whether a settlement would do so. The potential settlement also comes in the context of a recently disclosed investigation into Coinbase.

Coinbase receives a Wells Notice from the SEC, the latest probe

The case comes in the context of an ongoing probe by the SEC on multiple aspects of Coinbase's businesses as the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US. In late March, the US-based crypto firm received a Wells Notice from the regulator, informing them of an investigation by the agency.

As reported, the SEC is investigating Coinbase's Earn and Wallet products, among other elements of its general operations. It is worth mentioning that Coinbase has not been accused of any wrongdoings in the Wahi case.

The civil charges were halted until Wahi could be sentenced in criminal proceedings. However, the Monday filing underscores that the SEC and the Wahi brothers filed to settle those charges with a move to cooperate with the regulator but requested additional time for settlement approval. An excerpt from the letter reads:

Any settlement recommended by SEC staff must be reviewed within the SEC and approved by the SEC's Commissioners before it may be submitted to the Court for approval, a process that can take a number of weeks.

The stipulation letter asks the presiding judge in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington to postpone the original deadline of April 6 to a later date on June 15, with a reply deadline of July 15.