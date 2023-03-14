The crypto exchange says in its amicus brief that the accused inside traders can’t answer for its listing decisions in the current regulatory uncertainty.
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase filed an amicus brief in support of a motion to dismiss the case brought by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and others for insider trading. Coinbase says it condemns the defendants’ conduct but supports their motion because of the SEC’s assumption that the exchange listed securities on its platform.
Coinbase states in its amicus (“friend of the court”) brief that it has fully cooperated with the investigation of Wahi, his brother and their friend, and it implies that it is under judgment in the case as well:
“The SEC asks this Court to adjudicate issues at the heart of Coinbase’s listing decisions […] in litigation against unsympathetic individual defendants who stole Coinbase’s nonpublic information.
The exchange denies selling securities but states that it would like to sell digital asset securities, were it not for the “state of uncertainty” in regulation:
“Coinbase would like to expand its platform to include digital-asset securities (such as tokenized stocks), but no U.S. company can do so until the SEC provides a clear regulatory framework.
It also noted that the Justice Department did not press securities law charges against the defendants in its case. Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty in that case, and his brother also pleaded guilty.
Arguing that it does not sell securities, Coinbase says the SEC approved its public share listing in 2021 without saying the exchange’s business model could allow the sale of securities or that it sold securities. Further, Coinbase argues, its listings do not pass the often-cited Howey test, established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1946, as they are neither investments nor contracts under it.
Coinbase also cites the major questions doctrine, reconfirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court last year in the case of West Virginia v. EPA, which set the boundaries for agencies’ overreach. Industry advocacy groups the Digital Chamber of Commerce and Blockchain Association have made similar points in their own amicus briefs.
Last week I testified to Congress about Coinbase’s futile effort to register with the SEC so we can begin to offer digital asset securities. Today we filed an amicus brief in SEC v. Wahi that explains why this misguided suit only makes things worse. 1/5https://t.co/9iWYrWwpiI— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) March 14, 2023
Finally, the brief holds that the SEC’s actions violate “fundamental principles of fair notice and due process and raises serious concerns under the APA [Administrative Procedure Act].” It concluded, “Coinbase seeks more engagement by the Securities and Exchange Commission with the cryptocurrency industry, not less. But that engagement must take the right form.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could lose 12% as bulls remain unable to make new highs in this steep rally
Cardano (ADA) price is set to tank sharply as bulls cannot keep the momentum going while several indicators are already starting to flash red and indicate distress at hand.
US inflation rate comes in at 6%, meets expectations; Bitcoin price climbs above $25,000
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.0% year on year. On a monthly basis, the CPI was up by 0.4%, as per estimates. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the core CPI, rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis, bringing the yearly rate down to 5.5% from 5.6%.
DYDX slashes trading rewards in half, triggers massive rally ahead of token unlock
DYDX, the native token of the decentralized exchange of the same name, witnessed a massive recovery in its price on Monday. A governance proposal slashing trading rewards by 45% was passed by a majority of voters, fueling a bullish sentiment among holders.
What to expect from Ethereum with developers ready to deploy the Shanghai upgrade on testnet
Ethereum developers will deploy the Shanghai (also known as Shapella) hard fork on the Goerli testnet at 10 pm UTC on March 14, 2023. ETH holders are less than 12 hours away from the event that precedes the unlock of staked Ethereum tokens.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.