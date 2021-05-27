Bitcoin can't resist selling pressure after reaching $40K. The benchmark cryptocurrency is down 4% in 24 hours and changing hands for $37,500. Altcoins are also showing a moderate decline, following the benchmark cryptocurrency. Bitcoin's dominance index has stabilized around 42%, while the low point was around 39%. It is likely that we will see a consistent rise in Bitcoin dominance from this point, as the fierce sell-off of altcoins has once again reminded market participants of how quickly investors' loyalty for alternative cryptocurrencies can pass.
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies reached a local low of "10" last week, which corresponded to "extreme fear" mode. The indicator showed that the market had reached a maximum level of fear. At such times, the probability of increased buying by investors waiting for a large discount increases significantly. And so it happened, and as a result, we saw a rebound in the market. At the moment, the indicator is at 27, which corresponds to the "fear" mode. Thus, there is still much room for a rebound.
The crypto market has once again shown how large its swings can be in both directions. More recently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has been squeezed into the area of "extreme greed." The deep and sharp correction reminded all market participants of the most important fundamental condition of the crypto market - extreme volatility. For some, it's a straight road to losing all funds, while for others, it's a great opportunity to make money.
While we are now witnessing many signs similar to the beginning of the crypto winter in 2018 and 2014, history will not necessarily repeat itself completely. For example, a hypothetical ban on mining in China and a massive temporary drop in the Bitcoin network's hash rate may not actually be such a terrible event for the coin's exchange rate. If a large number of ASICs are suddenly shut down, it will probably cause a short-term large-scale shock, mostly reputational. Nevertheless, the drop in coin supply should cause the price to rise. Miners will change location, difficulty levels will adjust, and the market will stabilize under the new conditions.
Hypothetical support for the crypto market in the short term should also come from Glassnode data, which indicates a build-up of long-term positions in Bitcoin by whales, as well as an exodus of large investors from the over-the-counter markets. This could probably point to another phase of asset accumulation after a deep correction, which prevented Bitcoin and the entire crypto market from going into a real free fall.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon to shed 36% to retest critical support barrier
SafeMoon price lacks the momentum to rally higher, which has kept it below a crucial resistance level. A continuation of the current downtrend will drag SAFEMOON to a key demand level.
Cardano prepares for 35% run-up to pre-crash levels
Cardano price is currently experiencing a minor pullback that could push it down to a critical support area. A resurgence of buyers in this zone will propel ADA to pre-crash levels.
Dogecoin delays its 45% advance
Dogecoin price is grappling with key barriers. A breach from one of these will confirm its trend. DOGE is likely to head higher to retest another fundamental level.
SEC to focus on consumer protection gap as crypto exchanges and DeFi pose risks
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, believes that the cryptocurrency industry poses various risks to investors and that regulation is the way to address them.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.