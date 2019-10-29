China should embrace blockchain technology but not “speculate” about cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), state media claim.
State newspaper: "We must remain rational"
As Reuters reported on Oct. 29 quoting local news outlet the People’s Daily, Beijing’s previously-announced support for blockchain should not be read as support for crypto.
The People’s Daily is a publication under the direct control of the ruling political power, the Communist Party of China.
“Blockchain’s future is here but we must remain rational,” it wrote. The publication continued:
“The rise of blockchain technology was accompanied by that of cryptocurrencies, but innovation in blockchain technology does not mean we should speculate in virtual currencies.”
Bitcoin still higher after blockchain remarks
The veiled warning comes days after Chinese president, Xi Jinping, publicly pledged to make the country the world’s number one blockchain environment in a speech.
His words came along with China signing a new so-called “crypto law” governing various aspects of blockchain technology, to enter into force in January.
Many suggested the events triggered a major surge in the Bitcoin price, which on Friday expanded from $7,400 to local highs around $10,500.
Cryptocurrency trading is wholly banned in China, however, with Xi not mentioning anything which could suggest a change in policy.
Nonetheless, the mood around Bitcoin still remains buoyant, with the weekend’s gains enduring to see BTC/USD still up 28%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash suddenly surges 10% as Bitmain’s co-founder Micree Zhan is ousted
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon amid news that the largest shareholder and co-founder of Bitmain having been removed from the company.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD hovers around SMA200 on a daily chart
NEO, now the 18th largest coin with the total market value of $770 million, topped at $13.45 on Monday. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $10.96, down 8.8% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bounces off $180 support, where to next?
Ethereum is taking advantage of the general bullish trend across the market to push correction above the short-term support at $180. The price stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart to trade at $186.56 (current market level).
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD spikes above SMA50 daily, settles above $62.00
Monero (XMR), the 13th largest coin with the current market value of $1 billion, is one of the biggest winners among top-20 coins. XMR/USD has gained over 5.5% since the beginning of Tuesday to trade at $62.70 by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.