- Chiliz is holding at the edge of a high cliff, likely to freefall to $0.22.
- The MACD drop toward the midline reinforces the bearish outlook.
- Chiliz whales are offloading their bags in large volumes adding to the overhead pressure.
- The downswing will be avoided if CHZ holds firmly to the support at the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Chiliz recently hit a snag at $0.98, halting the tremendous rally witnessed from January. A correction followed with the token losing nearly half of its value. In the meantime, CHZ struggles to hold onto crucial support that may save it from a potentially massive breakdown.
Chiliz declines could increase appreciably
The 4-hour channel has brought to light the formation of a descending triangle. This pattern is bearish and leads to a reversal after the asset experiences a significant upward price action. The triangle is created using two trendlines whereby one connects declining peaks and links the relatively equal troughs.
A breakdown is anticipated once Chiliz slices through the triangle support (x-axis). Triangles have precise breakout and breakdown targets measured from the highest to the lowest point of the patterns. As for CHZ, a 52% downswing would see it explore downhill levels toward $0.22.
CHZ/USD 4-hour chart
Santiment’s holder distribution metric reveals that whales are on a selling spree. The large volume holders have been emptying their bags since the all-time high of $0.98. Addresses containing between 1 million and 10 million coins topped out at 148 on March 12 but have dropped to 128 at writing. The 13.5% downswing in the whales suggests that overhead pressure will continue to rise in the coming sessions.
Chiliz holder distribution chart
It is worth noting that the 4-hour chart highlights support at the 50 Simple Moving Average. This buyer congestion zone, in conjunction with the triangle's x-axis, will try to stop the potential losses. If this support holds, Chiliz will commence a recovery mission, leading to a massive upswing toward a new all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
