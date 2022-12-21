Charles Hoskinson calls Cardano community to share opinion on new developmental milestone

- Charles Hoskinson urged the community to share their opinion on Cardano Improvement Proposal 1694.
- Cardano Improvement Proposal is the first step in a journey that will usher in the Voltaire phase of ADA development.
- Cardano price is at a critical point, new developmental milestone could push ADA towards a bullish breakout in 2023.
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal. Similar to Ethereum Improvement Proposals, ETH’s competitor Cardano is gearing up for the launch of Cardano Improvement Proposal 1694 that paves way for the Voltaire phase of ADA’s development.
The Voltaire phase is key to Cardano becoming a self-sustaining system as it introduces voting and treasury in the smart contract network. Network participants will control the future of Cardano, and ADA will become truly decentralized with no need for IOG’s management to make decisions.
The developmental journey has the potential to trigger a bullish breakout in the Ethereum-killer’s price as utility and adoption of the altcoin is set to rise.
Also read: Ripple CTO recommends Charles Hoskinson take a timeout, after Cardano co-founder called XRP Army toxic
Charles Hoskinson asks Cardano community to share their opinion
Charles Hoskinson, who co-founded the world’s largest smart contract network Ethereum and then co-founded Cardano, has called the community to share their feedback on Cardano’s Improvement Proposal. CIP 1694 is a proposal that lays the foundation for community governance and self sustainability of the Cardano ecosystem.
Jared Corduan, Software Engineering Lead at Input Output Global, shared details of CIP 1694 on Github, describing it as a mechanism for on-chain governance that will underpin the Voltaire phase of Cardano. Corduan shared a document that builds on and extends the original Cardano governance scheme that was based on a fixed number of governance keys.
CIP 1694’s purpose is to provide a first step that is both valuable and technically achievable in the near term as part of the proposed Voltaire governance system. It is a jumping-off point for community input and subsequent proposals may adapt and extend it to meet emerging governance needs.
CIP 1694 details shared by Jared Corduan
Charles Hoskinson took to Twitter to address the community of the smart contract platform and encouraged participation.
Glad to see the community going through this. I'd encourage everyone in cardano to do readings of the CIP and share your opinions both pro and con https://t.co/rvJ8eXTld1— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 19, 2022
Cardano development pipeline for 2023
Cardano’s development team and developers in the ADA ecosystem have prepared to usher in several key features in 2023, including the launch of the Voltaire phase, Hydra and the launch of stablecoin Djed.
While the Voltaire phase is key to the project’s decentralization and community governance, Hydra is a layer-2 scaling solution that reduces confirmation times and increases transactions per second on Cardano’s blockchain.
Djed is the ADA developer’s attempt to create a stable digital asset backed by the native currency of the network. Users who send their ADA tokens to the given smart contract address will receive the US Dollar equivalent of the stablecoin in return. Likewise, returning Djed to the same address will over the USD equivalent worth of Cardano to the user.
While there are critiques of this stablecoin model that believe a major downside volatility in Cardano could result in collapse of Djed, Hoskinson’s team has plans to introduce a reserve currency that dampens the price volatility to an extent.
These updates are lined up for 2023, making it an eventful year for ADA ecosystem users and token holders. The successful launch of the stablecoin and on-chain voting and treasury governance on the Ethereum-killer smart contract network could fuel a bullish sentiment among ADA token holders.
Cardano price chart hints at bullish trend reversal
Cardano price is currently in a descending channel and ADA has traded within this channel for over a month. The collapse of the FTX exchange and bankruptcies from the spreading contagion doubled down on the crypto bear market, increasing selling pressure on altcoins like ADA.
To escape from this bearish dominance, ADA needs to close above the descending channel’s upper trendline to confirm a bullish breakout and a possible trend reversal.
ADA/USDT 4H price chart
Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is currently 27.23, below 30. This implies the Ethereum competitor is oversold and a reversal of the downtrend could be in the charts for the altcoin.
ADA price is trading below the two exponential moving averages, the 50-day EMA at $0.2759 and the 200-day EMA at $0.3084. These two levels could act as resistances for ADA. The target of the bullish breakout from the descending channel is $0.4162, and reaching it would wipe out losses from the collapse of the FTX exchange.
A close below the lower trendline of the descending channel could invalidate this bullish thesis for the asset and accentuate the bearish dominance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Charles Hoskinson calls Cardano community to share opinion on new developmental milestone
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal. Similar to Ethereum Improvement Proposals, ETH’s competitor Cardano is gearing up for the launch of Cardano Improvement Proposal 1694 that paves way for the Voltaire phase of ADA’s development.
US Democratic PAC returns FTX founder’s $3 million
The FTX collapse will go down as one of the biggest downfalls in the history of crypto. The now-bankrupt exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is bringing the saga to a close with his most recent decision as acquaintances protect themselves by severing ties with the former.
Binance Coin price rises as Binance.US looks to buy out more firms after Voyager Digital acquisition
Binance is making headlines every other week in the crypto space, be it the parent company exchange or its American extension. Binance US arm’s CEO, Brian Shroder, stated the exchange still has hundreds of millions in current assets.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Interpreting the current trading range
Etheruem price rose by 4% following last week's 10% decline. Ethereum price will be challenging to forecast as the bulls and bears spar over minute price fluctuations. Currently, the technicals lean bearish, but traders should be aware of the alternative scenario.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.