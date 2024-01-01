$518 million in crypto tokens could flood exchanges in January: APT, INJ, OP, SUI, AXS unlocks

- Token unlocks in Aptos, Injective, Optimism, SUI and Axie Infinity are lined up in January.
- The unlock value of these tokens exceeds $518 million according to TokenUnlocks data.
- Large volume unlocks typically result in a correction in asset prices.
Crypto token unlocks are events that influence prices of cryptocurrencies. Typically an unlock increases the volume of assets in circulation, contributing to the selling pressure. Unlocks in Aptos (APT), Injective (INJ), Optimism (OP), SUI and Axie Infinity (AXS) are scheduled for January 2024.
Also read: Ethereum price could make a recovery as ETH supply on exchanges hits an all-time low
APT, INJ, OP, SUI, AXS token unlocks are scheduled for January
Crypto tokens APT, INJ, OP, SUI and AXS prices are rallying ahead of their token unlock events scheduled for January 2024. Unlocks increase the circulating supply of the asset and offer market participants the opportunity to shed their holdings, weighing on crypto prices.
Cryptocurrencies face $518 million in token unlocks in January, according to TokenUnlock data.
24.84 million APT tokens worth $234.76 million will be unlocked on January 12. The unlock will offer 1.33 million APT to the Foundation, 3.21 million to the community, 11.88 million to core contributors, and 8.42 million to investors.
The $234.76 million APT token unlock could push the asset’s price lower. At the time of writing, APT price is $9.4846, up 34% in the past month and nearly 2% in the past week. APT price is likely to decline, post the November 12 unlock it dropped nearly 20% and in the week following December 12 it dropped nearly 17%, as seen in the chart below.
APT/USDT 1-day chart
INJ price is up nearly 6% ahead of the January 21 unlock event. 3.67 million INJ tokens will be unlocked soon, the previous unlock was on August 21, 2023.
INJ’s advisors and team will receive 333,330 INJ and 3.33 million INJ tokens respectively.
Optimism unlock is scheduled for January 30, 2024 and 24.16 million OP tokens worth $87.7 million will likely enter circulation. Core contributors and investors will receive the unlocked tokens.
34.62 million SUI worth $27.88 million will be unlocked on January 3, 2024. The previous unlock event on December 31 unlocked 4 million SUI tokens worth $3.22 million. SUI price is up nearly 10% in the past week.
Axie Infinity is set to unlock 3.43 million AXS tokens worth $31.24 million on January 18, 2024. The previous unlock occurred on October 20, 2023. At the time of writing, AXS price is $8.83. The asset yielded 36% monthly gains for holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase outshines the entire DeFi market, holding 80% more assets in custody; COIN price hits new high
Coinbase holds about $114 billion worth of assets under its management, which is slightly lower than the total value locked in the DeFi market, coming up at about $117 billion. However, when comparing the quarterly performance, Coinbase leaps ahead.
MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%
MakerDAO has always maintained a strong footing in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space for the longest time. The protocol also has a substantial dominance in the crypto market thanks to its native token MKR and stablecoin DAI.
“Bitcoin is so back” says Messari, as Inscriptions account for 21% of total fees in 2023
Bitcoin is heading into one of the most important years in its history as two major events are expected to skyrocket the digital asset. Ahead of the same, crypto market intelligence data provider Messari has provided its take on what 2024 can bring for Bitcoin and by the looks of it, Inscriptions might lead the year.
ARK 21Shares files 5th update before deadline for spot BTC ETF applications first wave of potential approvals
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filers need to submit their amended BTC ETF filings for approval by December 29, with the US SEC mentioning that if the filings have "in-kind" (crypto redemptions) in their filings, it will be rejected. Just when experts were about to give up hope, Ark 21Shares submitted its fifth amendment.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.