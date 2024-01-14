- Chainlink price is in the accumulation phase, consolidating while coiling up for a possible transition to the markup phase.
- LINK could rally 20% to tag the $17.163 resistance level before distributing or a quick markdown if market fundamentals fail to produce higher highs.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated if the altcoin breaks and closes below the $13.330 support level.
Chainlink (LINK) price has been consolidating between the $13.330 and the $17.163 market range since November 8. The ensuing price action has been typical of a market full swing market cycle, presenting clear opportunities for perpetual traders to ride the series of trends, with the next one likely to be a recovery with FXStreet’s reporter Ekta Mourya detailing the on-chain drivers recently.
Also Read: Chainlink supply on exchanges hits six-month low, fueling LINK price recovery thesis
Chainlink price coils up for next move in LINK market cycle
Chainlink (LINK) price is coiling up for its next move. As is the case for every financial market, the crypto market conforms to different phases with traders levering this principle to enter and exit the market. Renowned technical analyst, Richard Wyckoff, the brains behind the Wyckoff method, outlined these four rules:
- Accumulation phase: Sellers exit, price stabilizes, trader indecision, ranging market without clear directional bias
- Markup phase: Buying pressure and therefore rapid price increase, growing trading volume and market activity
- Distribution phase: Selling pressure and therefore rapid price decrease as market sentiments move from confidence to greed or uncertainty while demand and supply even out.
- Markdown phase: Traders often short the market, selling assets off and taking profits on short trades.
Chainlink price appears to be in the accumulation phase after the distribution and markdown phases played out. With this, the markup phase could be in the works for LINK with multiple technical indicators supporting the thesis.
First, the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are not only flashing green but also inching towards the positive territory. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also attempting a bullish crossover, pushing toward the upper side of the signal line (orange band). A closer look at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also shows an inclination to the north that could see it cross above its signal line (yellow band).
With the 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) also northbound at $13.156 and $9.994 levels respectively, the north was the path with the least resistance. Increased buying pressure above current levels could see Chainlink price overcome the resistance presented by the 50-day SMA at $14.956, and springboard above it to the $16.000 psychological level. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for LINK price to tag the $17.163 resistance level, standing 20% above current levels.
A break and close above this level could see Chainlink price clear the range high at $17.672, potentially going extending a neck up to record a higher high above it.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, if profit taking starts, Chainlink price could drop, losing the critical support at $13.330. A break and close below this level, confirmed by LINK price tagging the 100-day SMA at $13.156, would invalidate the bullish thesis, setting the tone for an extended fall.
In the dire case, Chainlink price could drop further, tagging the $12.000 psychological level, or in the worst case scenario, test the 200-day SMA at $9.994.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum likely to steal Bitcoin's spotlight after ETFs historic win
Bitcoin ETF approval marks a key milestone in the crypto ecosystem as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gains acceptance. However, instead of catalyzing gains in Bitcoin, the ETF fueled a rally in Ethereum.
PEPE selling pressure mounts as whale deposits two trillion PEPE to Binance
PEPE reserves on exchanges climbed to 40.59% of the meme coin’s total supply, as seen on Santiment. A large wallet investor deposited two trillion PEPE tokens to Binance on Friday.
Bitcoin Spot ETF race sees Grayscale capture major share of trades on day 1, BTC price hits two-year peak
Bitcoin Spot ETF trading volume, dominated by Grayscale’s GBTC, totaled more than $4.6 billion on Thursday. Bitcoin ETFs registered 700,000 individual trades, doubling those in the Nasdaq 100’s tracking fund QQQ.
Ripple drops IPO plan, eyes buy back of $285 million privately owned shares
Ripple has dropped its IPO plans and is currently in the process of buying back $285 million private shares. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reveals Ripple’s plan to buy back shares on a regular basis to provide liquidity to investors.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. With the spot BTC ETFs narrative priced in already after the January 10 landmark decision, traders and investors are now navigating the aftermath as the waves of institutional money meet the shores of crypto.