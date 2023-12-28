Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK could double its market value if it overcomes this weekly barrier

- Chainlink price is confronting the weekly supply zone between $16.221 and $18.080 since November 6.
- LINK could race to the $34.000 psychological level if it managed to overcome the supply barrier.
- A break and close below $13.330 support level on the weekly timeframe would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink (LINK) price remains trapped within a weekly supply barrier for almost two full months, confronting a critical barrier that will play a pivotal role in the next directional bias for the cryptocurrency.
Also Read: Chainlink prioritizes Real World Asset Tokenization in 2024, LINK price eyes comeback to $16
Chainlink poised for double-digit gains if this level is breached
Chainlink (LINK) price is confronting the supply zone, extending between $16.221 and $18.080, with the barrier holding since November 6. To confirm the continuation of the uptrend, the Ethereum-based network must record a candlestick close above the midline of the order block at $17.163 on the weekly timeframe.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that momentum is still rising, as it remains inclined to the north. Similarly, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains well in the positive territory showing the bulls are leading the market.
Enhanced buyer momentum could see Chainlink price flip the weekly supply zone into a bullish breaker before a possible extension, with the next logical target being the $34.000 psychological level.
LINK/USDT 1-week chart
On-chain metrics supporting Chainlink bullish outlook
On-chain aggregator IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) metric shows that Chainlink price has more robust support downward than it faces upward resistance. The first line of defense lies between $14.630 and $15.140 where 19,840 addresses hold approximately 85.25 million LINK tokens bought at an average price of $14.850.
The metric also shows that at current rates, 90.26% of LINK holders are sitting on unrealized profit (in the money), while only 7.31% of token holders suffer unrealized losses (out of the money). Meanwhile, 2.43% of LINK holders are breaking even (at the money).
As long as there are more holders in the profit, the upside potential will remain alive even as the market anticipates a bullish 2024 that is only days away.
LINK GIOM
Behavior analytics platform Santiment also supports the bullish thesis with its daily active addresses metric showing consistent climb between December 17 and December 29, moving from 3274 to 5324. This represents a 63% climb representing a significant increase in the number of unique addresses involved in LINK-related transaction.
The Tether (USDT) market capitalization and the active stablecoin deposit metrics are also rising, suggesting a continuous flow of fresh capital into the LINK market, interpreted as an intention to buy.
LINK Santiment: Active stablecoin deposits, USDT market cap, daily active addresses
On the flip side, if the supply zone continues to hold as resistance, Chainlink price could drop, potentially losing the immediate support at $13.330. A decisive candlestick close below this level on the weekly timeframe would invalidate the bullish outlook.
In the dire case, the slump could see Chainlink price descend further, going as low as the $8.912 support, below which it would fold back into the consolidation phase. In the extreme case of a sell-off, LINK market value could extend a leg lower, below the $5.565 support floor to potentially collect the buy-side liquidity that resides underneath.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price holds above $0.6 as US politicians coalesce to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler
Ripple (XRP) price is holding above the $0.6000 support level as crypto proponents double down on the battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its chair, Gary Gensler. In the latest, US Congressman Tom Emmer has co-signed a “Stabilization Bill” to fire Gensler.
Binance and Huobi among exchanges warned in India for AML and CFT framework oversight
India has warned Binance and Huobi, among seven other exchanges, for failing to register under the country’s AML and CFT framework. The country’s Financial Intelligence Unit wants their URLs blocked as part of compliance action. This comes after Binance exchange and the former CEO’s legal debacle over possible terrorism facilitation.
Near Protocol Price Prediction: NEAR could crash 15% as mean reversion probability spikes
Near Protocol price has breached a trendline, signaling a bearish breakout. Investors can expect NEAR to crash 18% and tag the midpoint of the 121% rally at $3.35. A four-hour candlestick close above $4.62 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB buying opportunity before $400
Binance Coin price has registered a 24% rally this week, rallying from $264 to $327, where it currently trades. BNB currently tugs with the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) resistance level at $322. Additionally, the altcoin will face the range high at $337, which has been a key hurdle since it was first formed in May 2022.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.