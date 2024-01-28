Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK poised for a move up as network powers tokenized RWAs at scale

- Chainlink price has recorded massive volatility since November, trading within a fixed range for all this time.
- LINK could rise 5% to test the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $15.14, last tested on January 2.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated upon a daily candlestick close below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of $13.09.
Chainlink (LINK) price volatility remains visible on the daily timeframe, as the price moved horizontally within a wide but fixed range between the 50% and 100% Fibonacci levels of $11.66 and $17.74 respectively.
Also Read: Chainlink price gains could extend riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Chainlink powering RWA tokenization
Chainlink (LINK) price looks ready for a move north even as the network advertises as “The only platform that can power tokenized RWAs at scale. RWA abbreviates for Real World Assets, defining established commodities from traditional finance, tokenized and brought over into the DeFi space using blockchain technology.
Chainlink is the only platform that can power tokenized #RWAs at scale.— Chainlink (@chainlink) January 27, 2024
Seven services. Hundreds of trillions of dollars. One platform. pic.twitter.com/w3sJ5G2LOo
Meanwhile, the Chainlink price may be poised for a 5% move north to test the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $15.14, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recording higher highs to show growing momentum. The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also gaining strength, evidence of the bulls gaining ground.
Enhance activity among LINK bulls could see Chainlink price overcome the aforementioned blockade, going as far as to clear the range high of $17.67, or in a highly bullish case, fill the market range at $17.74. This would constitute nearly 23% in gains above current levels.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, if LINK holders book profits for the 7% gains made over the last three days, the Chainlink price could descend, losing the support offered by the most critical Fibonacci level, 61.8% at $113.09.
In the dire case, it could extend the fall to the 50% Fibonacci level at $11.66, potentially breaking below the market range as it retraces the 38.2% Fibonacci at $10.22. This would denote a nearly 30% fall below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lido price sustains above $3 despite massive surge in profit-taking by LDO traders
Lido, a liquid staking service for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, noted a surge in profit-taking activities by LDO holders. On-chain data reveals that whales are taking profits in LDO, consistently since December 25, 2023.
Bitcoin price decays less than three months away from BTC halving, retail traders exit steadily
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
Ethereum transaction volume surges to four month peak as ETH price risks decline to $2,000
Ethereum transaction volume noted a surge on January 25, according to Santiment data. This increase in transactions indicates that there was a large volume exchange of Ether between market participants on exchange platforms.
Bitcoin price downtrend likely capped, JPMorgan says, as profit-taking on GBTC largely concludes
Bitcoin price has been on a steep decline since January 11, when spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) started trading. The load-shedding exercise was provoked by news of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust redemptions, but things could change soon, according to investment bank JPMorgan.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.