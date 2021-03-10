Chainlink price eying up new all-time highs amid weak resistance ahead

Chainlink price remains contained inside a broadening wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart.

The digital asset has defended a key support level and aims for a significant upswing.

Various indicators show that LINK faces weak resistance ahead.

Chainlink price has been trading inside an uptrend on the 12-hour chart since February 26 and aims for a significant leg up as it faces weak resistance above its current price.

Chainlink price is primed for a 40% upswing

On the 12-hour chart, Chainlink remains bounded inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern. The 100-SMA support level was held in the past 24 hours as bulls aim for a breakout above $32 towards new all-time highs.

LINK/USD 12-hour chart

The long-term price target is located at $43, which is the upper trendline of the pattern. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows almost no significant barriers above $31.

LINK IOMAP chart

On the way down, Chainlink has a ton of support between $29.5 and $27.7 with 82 million LINK in trading volume. However, losing this key support area will represent a breakdown of the ascending wedge pattern and a potential 40% fall towards $16.