Chainlink Keepers to automate asset ratio rebalancing for Barn Bridge as LINK price eyes 33% upswing

- Chainlink price is hovering around a stubborn resistance barrier at $19.47, breaching which will open the path for more gains.
- BarnBridge integrates Chainlink Keepers to in SMART exposure to help rebalance portfolio assets.
- A breakdown of the support floor at $15.91 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a sell-off to range low at $14.97.
Chainlink price has been consolidating just above the range low since June 22. As the price action tightens, investors can expect a massive volatile up move that shatters immediate resistance barriers in the vicinity.
The bullish view coincides nicely with the rapidly increasing adoption of Chainlink and its products.
BarnBridge integrates Chainlink Keepers
In a recent announcement, BarnBridge stated that it would use the functionality of Chainlink Keepers in its new product - SMART Exposure, which is an easy way to get a constant exposure ratio for an asset pair.
Investors who believe that one asset will outperform the other typically hold them in a particular ratio. Due to volatility, if the price of these cryptocurrencies changes, SMART Exposure rebalances them automatically via Chainlink Keepers to maintain the required ratio.
When the ratio of the assets deviates below a fixed threshold, Chainlink Keepers will send a signal to SMART Exposure to begin rebalancing the portfolio.
BarnBridge CTO and Co-founder Milad Mostavi stated,
We’re excited to implement Chainlink Keepers into SMART Exposure, further decentralizing its execution using a time-tested and battle-hardened network of highly reliable automation bots.
In the future, BarnBridge plans to adopt Chainlink Price Feeds to its SMART Alpha product.
Chainlink price looks to set up higher highs
Chainlink price set up a minor range, extending from $15.91 to $19.50 and has been consolidating in it since June 25. Although LINK briefly moved above this range on June 29, it slipped back in.
The current attempt is likely to succeed if Chainlink price produces a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $19.50 and sweeps the highs at $20.51 set up on June 29. Such a move will signal the sidelined investors to jump on the bandwagon.
If this were to happen, the resulting buying pressure would propel Chainlink price $22.06, swing high formed on June 20, followed by a retest of the resistance barrier at $24.59. If the buying pressure persists, LINK might tag the mid-point of the range at $25.23.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Chainlink price fails to sustain above $19.50, it will retrace to the support barrier at $17.29 and give the upswing another try.
Under certain circumstances, a potential spike in selling pressure that pushes LINK to slice through the demand level at $15.91, will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, the oracle token might retest the range low at $14.97.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price is bouncing off a crucial support level at $0.00000811. SHIB bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend ...
UBS warns Bitcoin is unsuitable for investors as tougher crypto regulations are coming
UBS raises concerns of a “crypto bubble” that could be popped as regulator crackdowns continue. The Swiss banking giant stated that stricter regulations could come in the West in addition to China’s recent restrictions and ...
Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook
Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed ...
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC wastes no time in defining a new opportunity
Ethereum Classic price reasserted some leadership off the June 22 low with a 92% gain. The limited pullback following the impressive rally suggests that ETC wants higher prices moving forward, as it completes an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.