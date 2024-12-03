Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hedera, Altcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 3 December

Trending altcoins: Hedera, VeChain and Algorand extend rally by posting double-digit gains
Three trending altcoins – Hedera (HBAR), VeChain (VET), and Algorand (ALGO) – post double-digit gains on Tuesday after surging last week, benefiting from the recent consolidation of Bitcoin prices. Historically, altcoins outperform whenever Bitcoin takes a breather after a significant rally as profits rotate into smaller-cap coins, which can be seen in the recent surge in these altcoins. The technical outlook suggests that the bulls still have steam to push these three meme coins for extra double-digit gains, although momentum indicators are in overbought levels.
Altcoin season kicks off as Bitcoin hits ceiling
The cryptocurrency market is up 0.1% over the past 24 hours, but a closer look reveals that the market has hit resistance at $3.50 trillion twice since the beginning of the week, pulling back to the current $3.46 trillion.
Trump era sparks hope for crypto-friendly laws
With just weeks before Donald Trump takes office as the 47th President of the United States, optimism in the crypto industry is growing. Many believe the new administration will bring friendlier regulations and a more supportive approach to digital assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's XRP extends monthly gains above 400% in quest for new all-time high, key metrics to keep tabs on
Ripple's XRP continued its rally with a 25% surge on Monday, stretching its monthly gains to over 430%. Following the recent uptrend, the remittance-based token now ranks #3 among top cryptocurrencies despite witnessing a mix of bullish and somewhat bearish investor actions in the past few days.
Crypto market review November: Bitcoin dominance dropped as altcoins Ethereum, XRP record massive gains
The crypto market witnessed a surge in its market cap in November, rising to $3.6 trillion. Bitcoin dominance dropped to 57% as altcoins rallied, suggesting a potential alt season is imminent. USDT stablecoin supply rose to a high of $133.4 billion in November, fueling the bull run.
Crypto Today: BTC halts at $98K, Microstrategy buys again as XRP, XMR, DASH emerge top gainers
Bitcoin price failed another attempt at breaching the $100,000 mark on Monday, as investors’ attention remains skewed towards the altcoin markets. Despite another large purchase from Microstrategy, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin all outperformed BTC within the daily timeframe.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see a new all-time high as SEC may approve staking in ETH ETFs
Ethereum is down 2% on Monday after seeing a rejection near a key descending trendline resistance. However, ETH could rally to a new all-time high if it overcomes this resistance and sees an interest surge from the Securities & Exchange Commission potentially approving staking within Ethereum exchange-traded funds.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.