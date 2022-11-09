- Chainlink price back on the drawing board after snapping out of a $10.00-bound bullish move.
- Users to start staking Chainlink in December as the network enters a new era of security and scaling.
- LINK price could sprout again, but bulls must defend the support at $6.00.
Chainlink price is yet to escape the selling pressure traversing the crypto market. The oracle price feed token tumbled after running into resistance at around $9.50. Although tentative support at $8.00 could have absorbed the selling pressure, the entire crypto market generally sustained losses emanating from a bank run-like withdrawal on FTX exchange.
Read more: Binance acquires FTX to bring an end to FTT-induced FUD
Chainlink staking to go live in December
Chainlink Staking v0.1 is already available but only to selected users who are privileged to get early access. According to the network, “community members can use the App to check if they qualify for a chance to participate in the early staking phase of v0.1.”
Staking marks an inflection point in the evolution of #Chainlink, with the ability to contribute to the cryptoeconomic security of #Web3’s oracle infrastructure by staking LINK.— Chainlink (@chainlink) November 8, 2022
Chainlink Staking is built around four fundamental long-term goals pic.twitter.com/IYYixcDXWL
The new staking feature marks an inflection point in the growth of Chainlink, as it allows the protocol to increase its contribution to the crypto economic security – especially in Web3. Sergey Nazarov, the co-founder of Chainlink, says that staking on the platform is centered around fundamental long-term goals.
“Ultimately, the introduction of Chainlink Staking represents a new era of network security that helps scale Chainlink into a global standard with a growing and sustainable user base,” the team explained via a Twitter post.
Chainlink price in the red, but not for long
Chainlink price tested the lower limit of a range channel it has respected since early May when it plunged to $5.30. Due to the demand at that level, LINK has slowed down its downtrend and is trading at $6.82 at the time of writing.
LINK/USD daily chart
In addition to holding above the channel’s support, as highlighted in the chart above, LINK must regain the position above $7.00 to increase investor confidence in its recovery potential to $10.00.
Meanwhile, bullish traders should treat Chainlink as untradeable since the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) may confirm as a sell signal.
Traders looking forward to shorting Chainlink price further can do so as soon as the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in blue) crosses below the 26-day EMA (in red) for possible take-profit positions at $6.00, $5.50 and $5.30, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance acquires FTX to bring an end to FTT-induced FUD
Binance and FTX have been making headlines for the last week following the Alameda controversy. In the same duration, FTX's native token FTT's market value plunged significantly, leading the entire crypto market into a collapse.
Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX?
Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.
Decentraland price wipes out retail traders, here's what could happen next
Decentraland price witnessed a bearish storm during the midterm elections. As the price hovers below $0.60, traders are forced to question will the downtrend continue. Or have the bulls already capitulated?
Dogecoin: Is a 40% decline a DOGE discount or early signs of destruction?
Dogecoin price fell aggressively during the US midterm elections. After a 40% decline, investors are questioning what could happen next. Key levels have been defined to determine DOGE’s next potential move.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.