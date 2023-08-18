Celsius creditors to vote on asset sale plan that could recover up to 85% of holdings

Share:

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is set to hold a vote on its plan to sell assets to crypto consortium Fahrenheit.

Celsius creditors will vote between August 24 and September 22, and returns will largely be in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to court filings, creditors can expect between 67% to 85% returns from the sale of the bankrupt lender’s assets.

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is exploring the option of selling its assets to crypto consortium Fahrenheit. Former customers are expected to vote on the plan over the next month, a settlement that could help recover part of the creditors’ funds, according to court disclosures released Thursday.

Also read: Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium

Celsius’ thousands of creditors could be close to recover funds

Crypto lender Celsius filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-July 2022. At the time of its filing, Celsius reported between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities, respectively, and more than 100,000 creditors.

Creditors expect to recover between 67% and 85% of their holdings. Celsius’ creditors will be sent ballots to vote on the plan to sell the lender’s assets to Fahrenheit. Creditors will receive their returns in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), ranging from 67% for Earn Account holders to 85.6% for those participating in Celsius’ Borrow Program, and 47% for a liquidation of assets.

The voting period begins on August 24 and ends on September 22. The approval from bankruptcy court marks the final step in Celsius’ year-long efforts to return creditors’ funds.

What to expect from the vote to sell Celsius’ assets

In other similar cases, creditors have generally voted in favor of restructuring plans with the aim to recover part of the funds lost. In the case of crypto lender Voyager, nearly 97% of creditors opted to sell the lender’s assets to Binance.US. While the buyer pulled out in the weeks that followed, it is likely that Celsius creditors make a similar choice.