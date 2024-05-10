- 65 Celo addresses voted for the proposal to use Optimism's OP stack for its Layer 2 transition.
- The move would see Celo become part of the broader Ethereum ecosystem.
- Celo and Optimism are down more than 5% since the vote was passed.
In a vote that ended on Friday, the Celo (CELO) community passed the proposal to leverage Optimism's OP stack for its Layer 2 migration to Ethereum.
Also read: Celo price confirms breakout after CELO L2 migration details
Celo community approves OP stack proposal for L2 migration
cLabs, the developer firm behind Celo, proposed on May 3 that the Layer 1 blockchain transition to an Ethereum Layer 2 using the OP stack technology and voting for the proposal ended on Friday, with 65 addresses representing 14.6 million CELO approving the move.
Unlike previous proposals, the migration to become an Ethereum Layer 2 dubbed "CEL2" won't be "automatically upgraded" due to its nature and importance, said cLabs. Rather, it would require all Celo validators to make an update before any changes begin.
Read more: Optimism OP struggles to gain momentum despite alleged $90 million OP purchase by a16z
According to cLabs, the decision to choose the OP stack for Celo's transition is because it meets their needs in three specific categories: time to production, Ethereum alignment, and positive-um growth. Celo had earlier announced its intentions to transition into an Ethereum L2 in July 2023 using the OP stack.
However, the Celo team had to reconsider its decision following competitive Ethereum L2 tech stacks like Polygon CDK, Arbitrum Orbit, and ZK Stack, fronting for the Layer 1 blockchain to use their technology. After months of deliberation, cLabs decided to stick with its initial plans of leveraging Optimism's OP stack.
"Among the many strong options that were presented, the most direct path forward to building CEL2 is to leverage the OP Stack," said cLabs. The move will see Celo join Optimism's "Superchain'' of L2s, which includes Base and Mode networks.
Also read: Offchain Labs discloses two serious security vulnerabilities in Optimism OP Stack
Meanwhile, Celo Creators Fund also announced finalists for its grant programs to NFT artists.
Following the latest developments, Celo and Optimism's prices remained trading in the red, both down more than 5% in the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena plans to leverage USDe to integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance
Ethena (ENA), a protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain offering a synthetic stablecoin (USDe) that operates across various DeFi applications, announced on Friday that itsUSDe will integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance as part of its 2024 roadmap.
XRP hovers above $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to simplify recovery of digital assets
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Toncoin price surges as Notcoin gains attention across the crypto community
TON saw a brief rally on Thursday following a recent announcement that Binance and OKX will launch Notcoin (NOT) as the newest token on the Binance launchpool and the OKX Jumpstart.
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.