- Cat tokens mark the only sector that flashed green as Bitcoin price led broader market crash.
- HOBBES, MOG and SMURFCAT topped the sector with double-digit gains.
- With cat-themed tokens soaring, the sector’s market capitalization neared $2 billion.
Bitcoin (BTC) price crashed during the last week of March, liquidating millions of positions. Despite the crash, animal-themed tokens, comprising cats and dogs, have made headlines in 2024 for their stellar performance benefiting from the capital overflows from the BTC market. The latest dip in Bitcoin price hurt dog-themed tokens, but the cats would not have any of it.
Also Read: Meme coins suffer huge decline as Bitcoin crashes
Cat-themed tokens make latest narrative
Cat-themed tokens are rallying, with some posting double-digit gains as the Bitcoin price continues to struggle. Among them, Cat in a dogs world (MEW), Popcat (POPCAT), and Wen (WEN) prices are up by an average of 6%, while others like Mog Coin (MOG), Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) and Ansem’s Cat (HOBBES) are leading the sector.
Ansem's cat to 1b is inevitable, $Hobbes to 1$ or market is wrong— Base (@Basesol_NFT) April 3, 2024
Can't fade this chart + 100M daily volume, NFA ! pic.twitter.com/gsmAiP1X8P
HOBBES is the top sector gainer, boasting around 60% in daily gains.
Top cat tokens by market capitalization
The token, which continues to secure listings on exchanges, is a favorite for X and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who reportedly had a dog that shared the name.
Elon had a dog named Hobbes??— drews (@drews888) April 2, 2024
So a single ticker, $Hobbes, represents both Ansem’s cat and Elon’s dog? There simply can’t be better name for a memecoin lmaoo pic.twitter.com/fvBEbpDPxR
Analysts and traders have also observed that when cat coins run, it is usually a peak of the cycle. If there is truth to this statement, then it explains why Bitcoin price is dumping.
At the time of writing, cat-themed tokens’ market capitalization is $1.98 billion, up nearly 2% in the last 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum consolidates after decline as Coinbase analysts raise concerns about “hidden risks” of restaking
Ethereum's price has been consolidating on Wednesday following its recent crash. The recent price movement follows Coinbase analysts raising concerns about "hidden risks" in restaking protocols and criticism labeled at the Ethereum Foundation after an article recommending adjustments to the ETH issuance curve.
Litecoin price could suffer further decline as whales take profits in large volumes
Litecoin (LTC) has noted a spike in whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher, alongside spikes in profit-taking in the past week. LTC whales have injected their holdings into circulation, according to on-chain metrics on Santiment.
Jito price confirms 55% breakout rally after recent JTO dip
Jito price action over the past four months has set up a cup-and-handle pattern. This setup forecasts a 55% rise to $6.05, and the recent move confirmed the breakout. A breakdown of the $3.86 support level would invalidate JTO’s bullish outlook.
XRP price dips further as traders dump altcoin in losses
Ripple (XRP) price declined to $0.56 on Wednesday, the lowest level in two weeks, as traders awaited further developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.