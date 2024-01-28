Casper Price Prediction: Despite a 40% crash in January, CSPR holders could still see more downside

- Casper price suffer building overhead pressure despite crashing nearly 40% in the month.
- CSPR could extend the fall 10% to $0.03337 with technical indicators bearish all through.
- The bearish thesis would be invalidated if the price makes a decisive close above $0.0550.
Casper (CSPR) price has suffering a terrible first month of 2024, with token holders losing nearly 40% of the token’s market value in a steep run south. The Casper platform is designed to boost the adoption of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (DApps) on a global scale.
Also Read: Week Ahead: This week’s altcoin narrative and Bitcoin's fourth halving targets
Casper price eyes 10% more losses
Based on the official whitepaper, Casper is optimized to suit both enterprise and developer needs with a mission is to usher in a new era for Web3, as demand for intuitive, interconnected services continues to grow across the board.
Nevertheless, despite such a noble mission, CSPR holders could still suffer an additional 10% losses despite the 40% down shedding exercise that has happened so far in the month. The 10% fall could see CSPR market value slip below the immediate support at $0.0370 before testing the $0.0337 level.
Multiple technical indicators support the downward thesis for Casper price, starting with the nose-diving Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). This indicator is also still moving below its signal line, showing the downside potential remains strong.
The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also flashing red, showing the strong presence of the bears in the CSOR market. With both the MACD and the AO still in negative territory, the downside potential for the cryptocurrency remains strong in the daily chart.
Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also southbound to show momentum is falling. This, coupled with overhead pressure due to the 200-, 100-, and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), accentuate the bearish thesis.
CSPR/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, based on the RSI outlook, soon the CSPR price could be oversold, meaning a correction could follow shortly after. Also, if the bulls decide to buy the dip, the Casper price could push north, first overcoming resistance due to the 200-day SMA at $0.0375. Next would be a confrontation with the 100-day SMA at $0.0400 before countering the $0.0416 barricade.
In a highly bullish case, the Casper price could tag the 50-day SMA at $0.0447, standing 20% above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lido price sustains above $3 despite massive surge in profit-taking by LDO traders
Lido, a liquid staking service for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, noted a surge in profit-taking activities by LDO holders. On-chain data reveals that whales are taking profits in LDO, consistently since December 25, 2023.
Bitcoin price decays less than three months away from BTC halving, retail traders exit steadily
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
Ethereum transaction volume surges to four month peak as ETH price risks decline to $2,000
Ethereum transaction volume noted a surge on January 25, according to Santiment data. This increase in transactions indicates that there was a large volume exchange of Ether between market participants on exchange platforms.
Bitcoin price downtrend likely capped, JPMorgan says, as profit-taking on GBTC largely concludes
Bitcoin price has been on a steep decline since January 11, when spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) started trading. The load-shedding exercise was provoked by news of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust redemptions, but things could change soon, according to investment bank JPMorgan.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.