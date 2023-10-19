Cardano price tests main support for the fifth time as ADA fizzles out towards its bottom

Share:

Cardano (ADA) price has been stuck within range for the past several months, rising only to pull back to specific mean position. The oscillation has limited the upside potential for ADA, with its price stagnating around multi-month ranges.

Cardano (ADA) price is testing the crucial support at $0.2397 for the fifth time this year, coming on the back of multiple pullbacks after attempted breakouts. It comes as overhead pressure builds for the altcoin, depicted by the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $0.2556, $0.2701, and $0.3001, respectively.

Based on the outlook below, Cardano price may be due to move north, potentially going 5% to confront the resistance confluence between the 50-day EMA and the horizontal line at $0.2556. This would require the $0.2397 support to hold.

Notably, it is a technical principle that the more times a support line has been touched, the greater its importance as a support level, and therefore the greater the chances of a bounce occurring. Hence, the anticipated 5% move north.

In this case, investors should watch for a confirmation above the $0.2556 level. If the expected bounce leads to a solid break and close above the aforementioned level, it would strongly indicate support was holding and a new move higher was underway.



ADA/USDT 1-day chart

On-chain data shows majority of ADA holders are sitting on losses

Based on data from IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM), up to 90.32% of ADA holders are sitting on unrealized losses (out of the money), while only 4.74% are sitting on unrealized profit (in the money). Meanwhile, almost 5% are breaking even (at the money).

The fact that Cardano holders are sitting on unrealized losses is slightly bullish. This is owing to the fact that investors tend to hold onto losses for longer than they should. With this, Cardano price has some time to recover.

ADA GIOM

Conversely, if Cardano price records a daily candlestick close below $0.2397, a major support level that has been touched five times thus far, it would likely lead to a very volatile move down. This is owed to the assumption that as support that has experienced multiple touches, when broken, tends to result in steep and volatile sell-offs.

If such a scenario presents, the downside momentum could see Cardano price tag the $0.2200 range low.