Cardano price provides a buy signal for a revisit of $0.530

- Cardano price prepares for a 17% ascent after its recent liquidity run on the $0.434 swing lows.
- A resurgence of buying pressure should be enough to breach through the $0.472 and $0.505 hurdles and reach $0.530.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.423 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for ADA.
Cardano price shows an affinity to move higher after sweeping the liquidity resting below the previously formed highs. If history is any indication, this is a clear buy signal for ADA investors looking to make a quick buck.
Cardano price ready for more gains
Cardano price has been showing a clear buy signal that comes in the form of liquidity runs of previous swing lows. This move is followed by a quick burst in buying pressure that pushes ADA higher.
Anticipating these swing-low sweeps can help position ourselves better for the next leg. So far, there have been five liquidity runs and the latest one was produced on August 26, with a bullish confirmation produced today.
Since ADA produced a higher high today at $0.455, investors can expect a minor pullback to $0.425 and enter a long position here. The first target for this move would be the $0.460 level, clearing which would open the path for $0.505.
This move would constitute an 11% ascent, but a flip of $0.505 would result in a total gain of 17% after reaching $0.530. This is likely where Cardano price will form a local top before providing the next trade setup.
ADA/USDT 1-day
On the other hand, if Cardano price produces a daily candlestick close below $0.423, it will create a lower low, indicating that the bears are in control.
This development would invalidate the bullish thesis for ADA and potentially trigger a correction to $0.400, where buyers can give the uptrend another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
